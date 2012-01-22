China’s dominance in global coal loans is overstated, study finds

Private finance from Japan, the US and Britain is responsible for funding 87 per cent of new coal-fired power plants

The finding comes hard on the heels of a G7 call for Chinese lending for fossil fuel energy projects to be reined in

+ FOLLOWPublished: 8:00pm, 10 Jul, 2021A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: ReutersJapanese and Western financiers bankroll mostglobally, contrary to the misconception that most new funding comes from public financing entities in, a Boston University study has found.The study, by the university’s Global Development Policy Centre, said 87 per cent of total financing for overseas coal power projects came from entities outside China, mostly from Japan, the US and Britain.