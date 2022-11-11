China's domestic video card MTT S80 has been listed in large quantities. The performance is equivalent to RTX3080.

jhungary said: What are the spec??



At $450 it's the mid-range Graphic Card, most likely 3060 Overclocked range. Or RX 6700 level card.





Just curious, will you consider this in place of a 3060OC or 6700 or even 6800?? Click to expand...

We must be realistic. The MTT S80 has only reached the level of RTX3080 in terms of performance. However, there is still a big gap in game optimization. And it has not yet won the trust of the market.If the MTT S80 only achieves the performance of the RX 6700 at the same price, no one will buy the MTT S80, and everyone will choose the RX 6700.The MTT S80 is equipped with 4096 stream processing units, PCIe Gen5x16 interface, 16GB GDDR6 video memory, 3 * DP1.4a+HDMI2.1, supporting 8K output, three fan design, and super space-time resolution.