China's domestic video card MTT S80 has been listed in large quantities. The performance is equivalent to RTX3080.

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
The latest price is 2959 CNY (415 USD).


IMG_20221111_162002.jpg
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
R

REhorror

I'm looking at the advertisement right now, seems like it will run mostly online or a bit older games, not really 3080 yet.
Wait for more testing when it gets out IMO.

It does support 3 Display port 1.4 & 1 HDMI 2.1.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
We must be realistic. The MTT S80 has only reached the level of RTX3080 in terms of performance. However, there is still a big gap in game optimization. And it has not yet won the trust of the market.

If the MTT S80 only achieves the performance of the RX 6700 at the same price, no one will buy the MTT S80, and everyone will choose the RX 6700.

The MTT S80 is equipped with 4096 stream processing units, PCIe Gen5x16 interface, 16GB GDDR6 video memory, 3 * DP1.4a+HDMI2.1, supporting 8K output, three fan design, and super space-time resolution.
 
R

REhorror

Even if it's not 3080 level, this is still huge news.
China is in the big boys's club now as one of the countries that can product the GPU.

It will get better from here.
 

