China's domestic luxury brand RedFlag cars sale rise 104%+ yoy

BHAN85 said: I dont want to sell things to China, neither buy things from China. That is the main cause of hight unemployment rate in the west, as Trump prove it.

That might be how you feel but West enjoys a high standard of living because China provides cheap everyday goods for you and buys Western debt to enable you to do it. If you want to cut China off then be prepared to have lower standard of living and buy domestically produced products at much higher prices. TBH it would take decades for West to be able to produce everything they needed and it would be at much higher cost than most Westerners would be prepared to pay.I hope you get what you want but just be prepared to pay the price for it.China will be fine producing for it's own domestic market and its allied countries. China, in the past, only needed West for technology access but it is mostly caught up now and can develop it's own technology independent of the West.