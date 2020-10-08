What's new

China's domestic luxury brand RedFlag cars sale rise 104%+ yoy

52051

52051

By Sept 2020, China's domestic luxuxy brand, Hongqi (red flag) has rose 104% yoy to 130,000 units sold, on fast track to match BBAs(Benz/BMW/Audi)'s sales number in China.

Under the leadership of Xu Liuping, Red Flag brand comeback to the market very strongly, targeting at luxury brand section, Xu Liuping's plan for Red Flag is to sale 200,000 units in 2020, and 400,000 units by 2021, and eventually capture most of the luxury market from foreign brands.

Some of Red Flag's product released this year:

Red Flag E-HS9, Fully electrified SUV, at the size of about a full-size SUV, offers a range of 700 km, and packed with world-safest next-gen battery pack:
RedFlag H9 sedan:
1024x0_1_q95_autohomecar__ChsEnF9vD1SASl1WAAWmC2hFgGo511.jpg

228166930_1598778056736_1024.jpg
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

52051 said:
You only see whatever you want to see.

Besides, things change fast in China you know.
It's truth, China is a fast development country.

But I dont want to see European cars there.

I hope China develop their own luxury market, so when Europe will follow Trump path, they won't start to cry again.

I dont want to sell things to China, neither buy things from China. That is the main cause of hight unemployment rate in the west, as Trump prove it.
 
seven7seven

BHAN85 said:
I dont want to sell things to China, neither buy things from China. That is the main cause of hight unemployment rate in the west, as Trump prove it.
That might be how you feel but West enjoys a high standard of living because China provides cheap everyday goods for you and buys Western debt to enable you to do it. If you want to cut China off then be prepared to have lower standard of living and buy domestically produced products at much higher prices. TBH it would take decades for West to be able to produce everything they needed and it would be at much higher cost than most Westerners would be prepared to pay.

I hope you get what you want but just be prepared to pay the price for it.

China will be fine producing for it's own domestic market and its allied countries. China, in the past, only needed West for technology access but it is mostly caught up now and can develop it's own technology independent of the West.
 
Mace

Mace

52051 said:
By Sept 2020, China's domestic luxuxy brand, Hongqi (red flag) has rose 104% yoy to 130,000 units sold, on fast track to match BBAs(Benz/BMW/Audi)'s sales number in China.

Under the leadership of Xu Liuping, Red Flag brand comeback to the market very strongly, targeting at luxury brand section, Xu Liuping's plan for Red Flag is to sale 200,000 units in 2020, and 400,000 units by 2021, and eventually capture most of the luxury market from foreign brands.

Some of Red Flag's product released this year:

Red Flag E-HS9, Fully electrified SUV, at the size of about a full-size SUV, offers a range of 700 km, and packed with world-safest next-gen battery pack:
RedFlag H9 sedan:
Looks like rip offs of Ford Lincoln cars.

China indigenous cars have a long way to go to establish international credibility
 
retaxis

Mace said:
Looks like rip offs of Ford Lincoln cars.

China indigenous cars have a long way to go to establish international credibility
jealous indian troll cant even produce a bicycle. bitter tears wishing they could be like China and make indigenous 5th gen fighter planes and aircraft carriers but instead still researching how to build a flushing toilet.
 
Mace

Mace

retaxis said:
jealous indian troll cant even produce a bicycle. bitter tears wishing they could be like China and make indigenous 5th gen fighter planes and aircraft carriers but instead still researching how to build a flushing toilet.
Why are you so proud of stealing ideas from others?

Literally nobody in the world wants to be like the sneaky Chinese. Literally no one :disagree:
 
Beidou2020

Mace said:
Looks like rip offs of Ford Lincoln cars.

China indigenous cars have a long way to go to establish international credibility
Every car is a ripoff from the original car created. All cars have 4 wheels, windows, steering wheel, engine, etc.
 
Mace

Mace

52051 said:
Typical low-iq Indians, by this standard, every cars are rip-offs.
The way you think is disturbing. Probably stealing comes naturally to you. Same goes to you @Beidou2020

A Ford Lincoln is not a rip off of another car manufactured, say Toyota for example or any other car manufacturer. A Ford Lincoln is unique with Ford design DNA and philosophy. The same goes for Toyota or Honda or VW. They are not just 4 wheels, steering column, etc.

Hongqi simply stole Lincoln design without possibly knowing why the Lincoln or its features looks the way and feel the way they do.
 
Beidou2020

Mace said:
The way you think is disturbing. Probably stealing comes naturally to you. Same goes to you @Beidou2020

A Ford Lincoln is not a rip off of another car manufactured, say Toyota for example or any other car manufacturer. A Ford Lincoln is unique with Ford design DNA and philosophy. The same goes for Toyota or Honda or VW. They are not just 4 wheels, steering column, etc.

Hongqi simply stole Lincoln design without possibly knowing why the Lincoln or its features looks the way and feel the way they do.
It’s a vehicle that moves you from place A to place B. It has 4 wheels, a steering wheel, a brake, and windows. Every car on earth looks the same.
 
retaxis

Beidou2020 said:
It’s a vehicle that moves you from place A to place B. It has 4 wheels, a steering wheel, a brake, and windows. Every car on earth looks the same.
He is so jealous he is literally ripping his hair out lol. Between China taking India's land, building everything from space shuttles to thermonukes and aircraft carriers, India can't even produce a mobile phone lol.
 
Mace

Mace

Beidou2020 said:
It’s a vehicle that moves you from place A to place B. It has 4 wheels, a steering wheel, a brake, and windows. Every car on earth looks the same.
Aren’t we all lucky the Italians designed the Ferrari and not some copycat Chinese.

There is no pride in plagiarism :disagree:
retaxis said:
He is so jealous he is literally ripping his hair out lol. Between China taking India's land, building everything from space shuttles to thermonukes and aircraft carriers, India can't even produce a mobile phone lol.
:lol:
 
Telescopic Sight

Telescopic Sight

retaxis said:
jealous indian troll cant even produce a bicycle. bitter tears wishing they could be like China and make indigenous 5th gen fighter planes and aircraft carriers but instead still researching how to build a flushing toilet.
Irony is that the Chinese bike companies are shamelessly copying indian motorcycles , down to naming them Gulsar just so it sounds like Pulsar !!!

You don't get paid for that post, Retaxis ! :yahoo:

 
