China's domestic luxury brand RedFlag cars sale rise 104%+ yoy

By Sept 2020, China's domestic luxuxy brand, Hongqi (red flag) has rose 104% yoy to 130,000 units sold, on fast track to match BBAs(Benz/BMW/Audi)'s sales number in China.
Under the leadership of Xu Liuping, Red Flag brand comeback to the market very strongly, targeting at luxury brand section, Xu Liuping's plan for Red Flag is to sale 200,000 units in 2020, and 400,000 units by 2021, and eventually capture most of the luxury market from foreign brands.
Some of Red Flag's product released this year:
Red Flag E-HS9, Fully electrified SUV, at the size of about a full-size SUV, offers a range of 700 km, and packed with world-safest next-gen battery pack:
RedFlag H9 sedan:
