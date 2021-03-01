What's new

China’s digital yuan displaces the dollar

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,537
-4
13,434
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
China’s digital yuan displaces the dollar
$16 trillion of US dollar deposits may disappear
By DAVID P. GOLDMANAPRIL 21, 2021
1618967435222.png


Either the Biden Administration or Bloomberg (or both) is confused. China has no intention of replacing the US dollar with its RMB within the framework of the existing world banking system, as People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said April 19. In fact, China has no incentive to this, and could not do so even it wanted to.

The $16 trillion of offshore dollar deposits at international banks won’t turn into the equivalent amount of Chinese yuan. Instead, that $16 trillion will shrink to a small fraction of its present volume, because the Big Tech/fintech revolution will make them redundant. Instead, as Morgan Stanley analysts explained this week, “banks will lose their deposit base” as digital currencies replace their most basic functions.

What Western analysts fail to grasp is that China is not trying to take the place of the United States. Rather, China is creating a new system of world trade and finance that will – as a byproduct – replace the methods of trade financing that have remained in place since the Venetian Republic introduced them in the 13th century.

1618967681509.png



The Morgan Stanley team argues that the digital yuan won’t threaten the reserve status of the dollar, which technically is correct but misses the point: The digital system will hollow out the deposit base of the banking system, most emphatically for international trade financing. Reserve currencies won’t disappear, but they will become vestigial. Chetan Ahya’s report focuses on the domestic implications of digital currencies, which may be extensive, rather than the global implications, which will be tectonic.

The United States will lose what economists call seigniorage, a term that derives from the difference between the value of gold or silver coins and the their bullion content. This amounts to about $25 trillion by my rough estimate (the $16 trillion in overseas dollar deposits plus the $8 trillion in US Treasuries owned by foreigners).

The US will lose this enormous volume of cheap credit from the rest of the world just when it needs it the most.


asiatimes.com

China’s digital yuan displaces the dollar

In his annual letter to JP Morgan shareholders, bank chairman Jaime Dimon offered a startling admission: Banks already compete against a large and powerful shadow banking system. And they are facin…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 
8

8888888888888

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2016
1,616
0
1,594
Country
China
Location
China
Digital currency can't be counterfeit and be paid 2 times by accident or intentional so they are way more secure than real money.
 
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,389
0
1,624
Yuan will replace the dollar, espacially in poor countries by 2024. As global economy open in 2022 and stabalizes from end of 2022 to end of 2024, Yuan will take over a significant market share from the dollar.

Imagine what would have happened if trumps insurrection worked. USA would have plunged into civil war. Taking itself down with the global Economy.

No one will take the chance. The yuan it is. America has shown itself as an unreliable shithole.

But sadly, this displacement will trigger nuclear war.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,864
-7
1,808
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Jobless Jack said:
Yuan will replace the dollar, espacially in poor countries by 2024. As global economy open in 2022 and stabalizes from end of 2022 to end of 2024, Yuan will take over a significant market share from the dollar.

Imagine what would have happened if trumps insurrection worked. USA would have plunged into civil war. Taking itself down with the global Economy.

No one will take the chance. The yuan it is. America has shown itself as an unreliable shithole.

But sadly, this displacement will trigger nuclear war.
Click to expand...
It won't start war that is 100% guaraanted the risk with war would be bigger loss for everyone and the US would have nothing to gain from it except conceding the dollars loss and move on
 
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,389
0
1,624
Titanium100 said:
It won't start war that is 100% guaraanted the risk with war would be bigger loss for everyone and the US would have nothing to gain from it except conceding the dollars loss and move on
Click to expand...
I hope you are correct.

But the west will not be comfortable with a China led world order. From their point of view atleast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

R
Can Digital Yuan Challenge US Dollar's Dominance in International Finance?
Replies
8
Views
487
HttpError
HttpError
onebyone
How China’s digital currency will thwart US dollar trap and help the world
Replies
4
Views
506
Han Patriot
H
R
Pakistan State Bank Governor on Fintech, Digital Currency and Strip
Replies
1
Views
205
blueazure
blueazure
C
Germany displaces China as US Treasury's currency villain
Replies
10
Views
1K
idune
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom