China's diesel, gasoline exports surge in December

China's diesel, gasoline exports surge in December​

By Andrew Hayley
January 18, 20237:13 PM GMT+8

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports rose for a second month in December, while gasoline exports climbed for a third month, as the country's COVID outbreak limited domestic fuel demand, and refiners utilised their expanded yearly export quotas.

China exported 2.79 million tonnes of diesel in December, representing a 32.8% increase on November's 2.10 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. That is the highest since March 2021.

Total diesel exports for the year amounted to 10.92 million tonnes, versus 17.21 million tonnes for 2021.


Gasoline exports were 1.91 million tonnes in December, the highest since October 2020, and up from 1.49 million tonnes the month before.

Total gasoline exports for 2022 stood at 12.56 million tonnes, versus 14.54 million tonnes in 2021.


www.reuters.com

China's Jan-Feb diesel exports up tenfold from prior year​

March 20, 2023
200328093940liox-jpg.webp

China's diesel shipments in the first two months of 2023 surged to 4.54 million tonnes from a low base of 420,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year

www.zawya.com

China's Jan-Feb diesel exports up tenfold from prior year

China's diesel shipments in the first two months of 2023 surged to 4.54 million tonnes from a low base of 420,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com
 

