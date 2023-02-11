China's diesel, gasoline exports surge in December​

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 55,917
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
China's diesel, gasoline exports surge in DecemberBy Andrew Hayley
January 18, 20237:13 PM GMT+8
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports rose for a second month in December, while gasoline exports climbed for a third month, as the country's COVID outbreak limited domestic fuel demand, and refiners utilised their expanded yearly export quotas.
China exported 2.79 million tonnes of diesel in December, representing a 32.8% increase on November's 2.10 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. That is the highest since March 2021.
Total diesel exports for the year amounted to 10.92 million tonnes, versus 17.21 million tonnes for 2021.
Gasoline exports were 1.91 million tonnes in December, the highest since October 2020, and up from 1.49 million tonnes the month before.
Total gasoline exports for 2022 stood at 12.56 million tonnes, versus 14.54 million tonnes in 2021.
China's diesel, gasoline exports surge in Dec on quotas, weak demand
China's diesel exports rose for a second month in December, while gasoline exports climbed for a third month, as the country's COVID outbreak limited domestic fuel demand, and refiners utilised their expanded yearly export quotas.
www.reuters.com