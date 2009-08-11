'China's Destruction Of Tibetan Identity & Culture Is By Law'

NEW DELHI: China's assault on the language and culture of the Uyghurs of Xinjiang is of recent origin, its assault on the Tibetans goes back to the decades since it invaded and occupied the region. In this exclusive interview with StratNews Global's Parul Chandra, Tibetan researcher and human rights campaigner Tenzin Dawa said the Ethnic Unity Law gives the government “the right to impose the Chinese way of life on Tibetans and will only worsen the discrimination faced by Tibetans.”Arbitrary arrests are the order of the day for those seen as posing a ‘threat’ to the Chinese state or to its security, said Dawa. In schools, Tibetan children are being compelled to learn Mandarin which Dawa said is being “aggressively promoted by the Chinese government while seeking to marginalise the Tibetan language”.