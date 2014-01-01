What's new

China's Deep Sea Ambition, Technology, Expeditions: News & Updates

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,860
1
65,033
Country
China
Location
China
China’s Deep Sea Ambitions


Recently, China’s Jiaolong manned submersible became the world’s deepest-diving state-sponsored research vessel, with four trips to 7,000 meters depth. Around the same time, news broke of plans for a National Deep Sea Center, a $78 million facility that will operate the sea-going fleet and serve as a central base for oceanographic research and technology development. Months later, the center’s director, Liu Baohua, announced a nationwide search for oceanauts, men and women who will pilot Jiaolong and its planned sister sub around the ocean’s depths.

It’s all part of China’s rhetorical, financial, and strategic return to the sea, a realm that it dominated several centuries ago. Chinese maritime strength reached its apex in the early 15th century, as admiral Zheng He crisscrossed the Indian Ocean with enormous fleets, returning with gifts (most famously a giraffe) for the Emperor. But a few years later, as political winds shifted, the Ming Dynasty ended the epic voyages, choosing instead to focus on other, more local, priorities. This abrupt 180 is frequently cited as a cautionary tale highlighting the dangers of isolationism, a poor strategic move that doomed the discoverers to become the discovered.

So why the resurgence in sea-based activity? Dean Cheng is a Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation and an expert on China’s technological ambitions. He points to the innocuously named “863 Program” as an under appreciated game changer that reconfigured the country’s relationship with technology across a number of disciplines.

In March of 1986 (hence the “863” title), four prominent engineers wrote to then-Chairman Deng Xiaoping, warning of impending doom for civil society’s scientific institutions. A long-standing focus on military might had neglected other aims of technological development, and if China didn’t redistribute its resources soon, it would be fated to watch the “new technological revolution” from the outside.

Xiaoping took the argument to heart, initiating research and exploration programs focused on seven key fields: biotechnology, space, information technology, lasers, automation, energy, and materials science.

Marine Technology was added to the roster in 1996, well coordinated with the country’s broadening regional influence and growing appetite for sea-based resources. “China has become much more dependent on the oceans and ocean-based trade for food and commerce,” notes Cheng. “They’d also like to know what’s off the coast; there are vast unexplored swaths of their seabed as well as deeper ocean reaches that could prove useful.”

And while Plan 863 indicates a formal commitment to oceanographic exploration, China’s movement has been measured and deliberate, similar to its space-faring progress. With all the fanfare surrounding the country’s entry into manned spaceflight, it’s important to maintain historical perspective. In the decade since it became the third country to put a man in space, China has completed four flights; the bulk of the Space Race, from Gagarin to Armstrong, happened in less time.

It seems likely, then, that the oceanaut program will be a slow burning initiative, the leading edge of a larger oceanic strategy. Going forward, China will continue to consolidate its strategic interests and look to secure access to resources, whether in the form of deep ocean minerals or coastal fish. As Cheng explains, “there are relatively few sudden interests in Chinese politics. The broader set of research areas tend to be methodical in the development process – it’s been true for outer space and it’s true for inner space too.”
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,236
70
93,598
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
China's 60m submersible seabed rig completes first sea trial



The 60-meter submersible deep-sea driller indecently developed by China completed itsfirst trial run 3,109 meters below sea level in the South China Sea recently, which marks China's deep-sea drilling technology is ranked among world's top class, according to People's Daily reports on June 22.

The rig named "Sea Bull" was developed by Hunan University of Science and Technology.

The six-meter tall Sea Bull weighs 8.3 tons and has a circumference of 10 meters. It hasgone through rigorous compression tests to see if it can withstand water pressure at adepth of more than 3,000 meters.

Visual remote control can be used to operate the rig.

 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,236
70
93,598
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
China's first 6,000-m underwater robot developed successfully

FOREIGN201509021520000553691792938.jpg


The project of practical transformation of China's first unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has passed acceptance recently. It indicates the 6,000-meter AUV has been developed successfully, which represents an international standard in related technology and products.

The unmanned AUV, named Qianlong-1, can travel to a depth of 6,000 meters, and is tasked to explore the sea bed and collect hydrological data.

It was developed by Shenyang Institute of Automation of Chinese Academy of Sciences and has successfully conducted five trails since 2013.

After continuous improvements, researchers have made breakthroughs in key technological issues such as overall integrated technology, deep-sea navigation and position monitoring and control technology, intelligent control technology, deep-sea detection technology.

So far, the unmanned AUV Qianlong-1 has conducted 121 dives, reaching a largest diving depth of 5,213 meters.

China's first 6,000-m underwater robot developed successfully - People's Daily Online
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,781
Country
China
Location
China
China tests 11,000-meter unmanned submersible

2015-11-01 08:48

Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e



China's first unmanned submersible capable of reaching 11,000 meters will attempt to reach that depth in the Pacific's Mariana Trench next October, said a Chinese scientist on Friday.

Chinese researchers tested it at 4,000 meters in the South China Sea between Sept. 26 and Oct. 25, said Wang Fang with the Hadal Science and Technology Research Center at Shanghai Ocean University.

The test basically achieved its purpose, examined devices, trained operators and also revealed some problems, she said at an international maritime forum held in Qingdao City, Shandong Province.

Chinese scientists will carry out manned submersible diving at a depth of 8,000 meters in 2018 and of 11,000 meters in 2019.

China's manned submersible Jiaolong reached its deepest depth of 7,062 meters in the Mariana Trench in June 2012.

China tests 11,000-meter unmanned submersible
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,781
Country
China
Location
China
Deep-sea submersible 'Rainbow Fish' fulfills first trial voyage

Reporter: Hu Nan 丨 CCTV.com

10-30-2015 13:22 BJT

Shanghai Maritime University has welcomed its deep-sea submersible "Rainbow Fish," the first non-government-funded submersible, back from its one-month dive mission in the South China Sea.

During the past month, "Rainbow Fish" has dived more than a dozen times in the South China Sea, reaching a depth of 4,328 meters. It is set to take sea trials near the Mariana islands next year, before eventually trying to scale the depths of the Mariana Trench in 2019.

The retrieving system, surface control system and optical fiber of "Rainbow Fish" were all manufactured domestically, and these features will help combat the hydraulic pressure of being 11,000 meters below the sea surface.

An ambulatory deep-sea science lab will also be founded, relying on bathyscaphes and their mothership.

"It's an open, ambulatory science lab. The samples and data collected by the submersibles will pave the way for fields of science research, such as biology, ecology, chemistry, marine technology, and marine surveying and mapping, etc," said Chen Xinjun, dean of Marine Science College, Shanghai Maritime University.

This open platform will facilitate continuous, systematical research of the deep-sea. Aberdeen University, Hawaii Pacific University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have already signed agreements of cooperation with the "Rainbow Fish" project, co-developed by Shanghai Maritime University and the Rainbow Fish Ocean Technology Company.

"The study of the Hadal Trench, 6,000 meters beneath the sea, remains limited. If we have sufficient funds to survey and investigate each trench, we will accomplish a meaningful task for the understanding of marine science and ecological structuring," said Cui Weicheng with Shanghai Maritime University.

Deep-sea submersible 'Rainbow Fish' fulfills first trial voyage - CCTV News - CCTV.com English
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,236
70
93,598
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Chinese submersibles on Indian Ocean expedition
December 16, 2015

A specialist Chinese vessel carrying unmanned submersibles Qianlong No. 1 and No. 2 set off on a 170-day scientific expedition in the southwest Indian Ocean on Wednesday.

Xiangyanghong 10, on its maiden voyage on deep-sea areas, set sail on Wednesday from the port city of Sanya in south China's Hainan Province with an expedition team of 232 members.

During the voyage of more than 24,000 km, the submersibles will explore metal sulfides and conduct environmental and biodiversity surveys in the Indian Ocean in accordance with a contract signed by China and the International Seabed Authority.

China is being more efficient and saving resources through this new approach of carrying the two submersibles on one ship, said Li Jiabiao, a research fellow with the State Oceanic Administration.
 
JSCh

JSCh

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
10,642
5
26,874
Country
China
Location
China
Deep-sea research ship ready for trials
Shanghai Daily, March 4, 2016

Photo taken on March 2 shows the construction of Zhang Jian, a mothership for China’s first deep-sea submersible, was almost completed at a shipyard in Zhejiang Province. [Xinhua photo]

The construction of a mothership for China’s first deep-sea submersible has been completed at a shipyard in Zhejiang Province.

The submersible is capable of surveying more than 10,000 meters under water, the Shanghai Ocean University, which is leading a research project, said.

With 200-million-yuan (US$30 million) investment from private investors, the ship, Zhang Jian, named after an entrepreneur and educationist in modern China, is expected to be put into service in July.

"It is not only China’s first dedicated hadal research ship, but also its first scientific research ship built with private investment," said Cui Weicheng, director of the university’s center of hadal science and technology.

"With government investment, we may need more than 10 years to finish the construction (of the ship)."

Zhang Jian was completed in a year’s time.

The research ship will go through trial voyages and equipment tests until June 30. It can hold 60 people and is equipped with devices for sea research, including three seabed landers, one manned submersible and one unmanned one, both of which can dive into more than 10,000 meters underwater.

The 4,800-ton ship will carry more than 10 researchers on its first official voyage to the 8,000-meter-deep New Britain Trench in Pacific Ocean in July and August. Its second trip will be in December to the world’s deepest trench — Mariana Trench, where the lowest point is about 11,000 meters deep.

 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 27, 2010
22,934
11
40,591
Country
China
Location
Canada
Beijing to build 10,000ft deep underwater lab in South China Sea

China plans to continue to develop the South China Sea. This time, Beijing has set a goal to build an oceanic ‘space station’, as deep as 3,000 meters underwater, Bloomberg reports, quoting a Science Ministry presentation.

If successful, this will be the first project for long-term human habitation at such depths.

"Having this kind of long-term inhabited station has not been attempted this deep, but it is certainly possible. Manned submersibles have gone to those depths for almost 50 years. The challenge is operating it for months at a time,” Bryan Clark from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments told Bloomberg.

At present, there is no information on the costs and timeline, but Beijing had previously talked about the importance of developing the deep waters of the South China Sea.

"The deep sea contains treasures that remain undiscovered and undeveloped, and in order to obtain these treasures we have to control key technologies in getting into the deep sea, discovering the deep sea, and developing the deep sea," Chinese President Xi Jinping told reporters last month at a national science conference.

The South China Sea is an area of territorial dispute between Asian countries, including China, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and others.

China’s claim is the biggest, and Beijing is propping it up by creating artificial islands, which have inflamed tensions with neighbors and the United States. Washington is accusing Beijing of constructing the islands for military purposes, while China has demanded US warships and military aircraft stay away from the islands.

https://www.rt.com/business/346128-china-massive-sea-lab/
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,236
70
93,598
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Good initiative. Hopefully, while China is doing stuff 10.000ft deep in the ocean, some countries won't be jumping up and down atop dry land.

Progress is not to be stopped.
 
ahojunk

ahojunk

RETIRED INTL MOD
Nov 17, 2014
5,147
6
13,687
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
What?

Besides building and developing islands above the water level, China is also looking at building in the deep waters of the South China Sea.

From an outsider's point of view, this strategy is pretty comprehensive and impressive.

When you have deep pockets and the technology, you can just make things happen!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top