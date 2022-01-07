beijingwalker
China's Dec forex reserves rise more than expected to US$3.25 trln
07 Jan 2022 04:29PM
BEIJING - China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in December, official data showed on Friday.
The reserves - the world's largest - rose US$27.78 billion to US$3.25 trillion last month, compared with US$3.233 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and US$3.222 trillion in November.
China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of December, unchanged from the end of November. The value of the reserves rose to US$113.13 billion from US$113.03 billion.
