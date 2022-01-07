What's new

China's Dec forex reserves rise more than expected to US$3.25 trln

China's Dec forex reserves rise more than expected to US$3.25 trln


07 Jan 2022 04:29PM

BEIJING - China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in December, official data showed on Friday.

The reserves - the world's largest - rose US$27.78 billion to US$3.25 trillion last month, compared with US$3.233 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and US$3.222 trillion in November.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of December, unchanged from the end of November. The value of the reserves rose to US$113.13 billion from US$113.03 billion.

China needs to bring up its gold reserves rather than invest into US dollars. Having less than 2000 tons of gold is pitiful for the second largest economy on earth.

United States81338133Sep/21Tonnes
Germany33593359Sep/21Tonnes
Italy24522452Sep/21Tonnes
France24362436Sep/21Tonnes
Russia22992292Sep/21Tonnes
China19481948Sep/21Tonnes
 
We will not need so much foreign exchange reserves after 2013. Every year we will spend our foreign exchange reserves by encouraging investment in the world. This is why China's foreign exchange reserves have not increased at 3 trillion US dollars. Different countries have different troubles. We need to keep foreign investment to prevent foreign exchange reserves from growing too fast.
 
Currently, Russia and China have good relations. Russia was punished and faced many difficulties. China can help Russia, buy Tu-95, Tu-22M, Mi-26, Ka-52 and many other weapons from Russia with TOT. China will receive many new technologies and Russia received money. The two sides won.
 
