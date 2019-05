...



How feasible and practical is it to build the Hambantota Port?



The Sri Lankan government has carried surveys and research regarding that matter in previous years.



During the time of former President Chandrika Kumaratunga, Danish engineering consultancy firm Ramboll did the first feasibility study, without finishing it. Another top engineering consultancy firm, SNC Lavalin from Canada, completed another study in June 2003.



In 2004, Ramboll was back in the picture and completed the study in 2007. This was under the second term of Chandrika Kumaratunga.



The conclusion of two feasibility studies under two different governments is clear and convincing: Build the Hambantota Port.



No assistance from India



For years, many observers have spoken of "India's worry" over the Chinese presence in the Hambantota Port. But separating facts from fiction is essential.



Sri Lanka had first looked to India for assistance to develop the Hambantota Port, but India declined.



A flourishing Hambantota Port, together with the booming Port of Colombo, will be strong competitors to India’s maritime facilities. Despite investing in Sri Lanka, India needs more FDI and loans to develop its own infrastructure.



But China's assistance with the project was subject to severe criticism from India and the West, even when Indian automobile exports to Sri Lanka were the first batch of goods when the port opened for business.



Is that fair?



...​