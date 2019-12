Beijing is often accused of using loans to entrap economically vulnerable countries, but on closer inspection, it doesn't come across as a predatory lender.

various studies have shown that China is not trying to seize strategic infrastructure by crippling poor countries with unsustainable loans. While Chinese lending has certainly contributed to debt overload in some economies, it is not the driving force behind their problems.

Pakistan’s over-reliance on imported energy, its low tax revenues and general economic mismanagement have done more than China to send it over the cliff-edge.