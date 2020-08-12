/ Register

China's days as world's factory are over, iPhone maker says

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by INDIAPOSITIVE, Aug 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM.

  1. Aug 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM #1
    INDIAPOSITIVE

    INDIAPOSITIVE SENIOR MEMBER

    A key supplier to Apple and a dozen other tech giants plans to split its supply chain between the Chinese market and the US, declaring that China’s time as factory to the world is finished because of the trade war.

    Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman Young Liu said it’s gradually adding more capacity outside of China, the main base of production for gadgets from iPhones to Dell desktops and Nintendo Switches.

    The proportion outside the country is now at 30 percent, up from 25 percent last June.That ratio will rise as the company -- known also as Foxconn -- moves more manufacturing to Southeast Asia and other regions to avoid escalating tariffs on Chinese-made goods headed to US markets, Liu told reporters after his company reported financial results.

    “No matter if it’s India, Southeast Asia or the Americas, there will be a manufacturing ecosystem in each,” Liu said, adding that while China will still play a key role in Foxconn’s manufacturing empire, the country’s “days as the world’s factory are done.”

    Intensifying trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have pushed device manufacturers to diversify their production bases away from China, and Liu last year said that Apple’s most prized product, the iPhone, can be made outside China if needed.

    The two nations remain in trade talks, but Liu’s comments affirm a growing expectation that the China-centric electronics supply chain will fragment over the longer term. (Bloomberg)

    http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20200812000907
     
  2. Aug 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM #2
    Kai Liu

    Kai Liu SENIOR MEMBER

    World's factory is not a glory... certainly not as the world's office...:rofl::rofl::rofl:
     
  3. Aug 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM #3
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    It's been long over, China had moved up the value chain.
     
  4. Aug 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM #4
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    Chinese factories are fully networked and intelligent. Laborers are a relic of the past.
     
  5. Aug 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM #5
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Hon Hai, the taiwanese traitor of cos will BS about China. China days as world factory low end product is over.
    China reign as high end and mid range product world factory will continue to stay for decades.

    Undisputable.
     
  6. Aug 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM #6
    925boy

    925boy SENIOR MEMBER

    then OP should tell us which country is a better "world factory" than CHina...even TODAY...lets accept reality..
     
