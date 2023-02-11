What's new

China’s Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on Exports

China's Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on Exports

By Bloomberg News
February 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM GMT+8

China’s current account surplus rose sharply in 2022, thanks to the nation’s resilient strength in exports and a dropoff in demand for imports as the domestic economy slowed.
The current-account balance at the end of last year was $417.5 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday. That was 32% higher than 2021 and the most since 2008.

China's Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on Exports

China’s current account surplus rose sharply in 2022, thanks to the nation’s resilient strength in exports and a dropoff in demand for imports as the domestic economy slowed.
"Exports skyrocketed by 30% in 2021, and by the end of 2022 had grown to an estimated $3.6 trillion per year. That means China’s exports alone are bigger than the entire economies of countries like the UK, India, and France."
 

