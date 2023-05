China’s Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on Exports​

By Bloomberg NewsFebruary 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM GMT+8China’s current account surplus rose sharply in 2022, thanks to the nation’s resilient strength in exports and a dropoff in demand for imports as the domestic economy slowed.The current-account balance at the end of last year was $417.5 billion , the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday. That was 32% higher than 2021 and the most since 2008.