China’s Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on Exports​

China’s Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on ExportsBy Bloomberg News
February 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM GMT+8
China’s current account surplus rose sharply in 2022, thanks to the nation’s resilient strength in exports and a dropoff in demand for imports as the domestic economy slowed.
The current-account balance at the end of last year was $417.5 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday. That was 32% higher than 2021 and the most since 2008.
