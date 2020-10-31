China’s currency set for worst month since US trade war

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

China’s currency is set for its worst month against the dollar in more than a year and a half, as investors fret that a clampdown on borrowing could slow the country’s swift economic recovery from Covid-19.The tightly regulated onshore-traded renminbi fell 1.4 per cent against the greenback in March to about Rmb6.57, marking its worst one-month drop since August 2019, when Washington labelled Beijing a currency manipulator. The recent drop also erased the Chinese currency’s gains against the dollar since the new year.