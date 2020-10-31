What's new

China’s currency set for worst month since US trade war

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com

China’s currency is set for its worst month against the dollar in more than a year and a half, as investors fret that a clampdown on borrowing could slow the country’s swift economic recovery from Covid-19.

The tightly regulated onshore-traded renminbi fell 1.4 per cent against the greenback in March to about Rmb6.57, marking its worst one-month drop since August 2019, when Washington labelled Beijing a currency manipulator. The recent drop also erased the Chinese currency’s gains against the dollar since the new year.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

China devaluates yuan on purpose to make it cheap to make in China compared to make in America. This has been going on for decades.
 
