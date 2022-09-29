What's new

Chinas currency hits record low against the dollar

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,974
3
17,338
Country
United States
Location
United States
China’s central bank warned market participants against speculating on the yuan, after the currency slid to its weakest level against the dollar in more than 14 years and hit a record low in international trading.

On Wednesday, the offshore yuan depreciated to more than 7.2 to the dollar for the first time since a separate system for trading the currency outside mainland China was launched more than a decade ago.

www.wsj.com

China Central Bank Warns Against Yuan Speculation After Currency Sinks

The yuan weakened past 7.2 to the dollar, complicating Chinese policy makers’ efforts to boost the country’s economy with lower interest rates.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

Going to be a brutal year of growth for China
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,207
1
9,797
Country
China
Location
China
REhorror said:
USA is harvesting the world, no one is spared.
Click to expand...
1, The main reason for the devaluation of CNY is that the Central Bank of China cut interest rates significantly, rather than the USA raised interest rates. Before the interest rate cut in China, CNY did not depreciate because of the interest rate increase in the USA.
At present, the benchmark interest rate for overnight bank lending is 3% in the USA and 0.75% in China.

2, The USA cannot use the high dollar to acquire Chinese domestic assets. Because the Chinese government has tightened the FPI channel, and the US dollar cannot be freely converted into CNY.
 

