Chinas currency hits record low against the dollar

China’s central bank warned market participants against speculating on the yuan, after the currency slid to its weakest level against the dollar in more than 14 years and hit a record low in international trading.
On Wednesday, the offshore yuan depreciated to more than 7.2 to the dollar for the first time since a separate system for trading the currency outside mainland China was launched more than a decade ago.
Going to be a brutal year of growth for China
China Central Bank Warns Against Yuan Speculation After Currency Sinks
The yuan weakened past 7.2 to the dollar, complicating Chinese policy makers’ efforts to boost the country’s economy with lower interest rates.
