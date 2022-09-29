Chinas currency hits record low against the dollar

REhorror said: USA is harvesting the world, no one is spared. Click to expand...

1, The main reason for the devaluation of CNY is that the Central Bank of China cut interest rates significantly, rather than the USA raised interest rates. Before the interest rate cut in China, CNY did not depreciate because of the interest rate increase in the USA.At present, the benchmark interest rate for overnight bank lending is 3% in the USA and 0.75% in China.2, The USA cannot use the high dollar to acquire Chinese domestic assets. Because the Chinese government has tightened the FPI channel, and the US dollar cannot be freely converted into CNY.