Before 1949 China was a backward nation culturally dominated by old customs and superstition. After Communist party took over in 1949, it started to challenge on almost everything in thousands of years of the old culture.

Chinese women used to wrap their feet and distort the foot bones right after they were born to make the feet tiny, total ban after PRC.

A man used to be able to marry as many wives as they want, total ban after PRC.

Prostition used to be prevalent, total ban after PRC, and the prositutes were rounded up to sent to education camps to learn a trade to make a living after the ban.

Opium smoking was everywhere and most favorite pastime, was made a severe crime after PRC.

Sexual discrimination and the tradition that a woman had to adopt their husband surname after they got married and girls were not allow to go to school, a total ban after PRC. Now China has more girls in college than boys.

Married must be arranged based on the parents will, a total ban after PRC.

Witch doctors used to be the main medical practice in China, total ban after PRC along with the most common occupation, fortune telling.

And so many others....



After 1949, PRC completely destroyed many of China's thousands of years traditions and customs.

