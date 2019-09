Chinese shipbuilding group CSIC (China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation) held a keel laying ceremony for the Royal Thai Navy's first S26T submarine. The event took place on September 5, 2019 at a shipyard in Wuhan, China.

The reliability of its AIP system, which has already proven itself aboard about ten Chinese submarines (Type 039A and Type 039B) providing a submerge endurance of 21 days.

The wide range of weapon systems, such as torpedoes, mines, anti-ship and land attack missiles.

The availability of rescue capsules (bells) and the favorable reserve buoyancy margins of the design