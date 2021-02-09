China’s Cruise Missile Capabilities: Implications for the Indian Army and Air Force

Do we know the range of the DF-100? Because if it’s over 1500km, it maybe a great option for Pakistan as a SLBM, considering its dimensions. A modified Hangor Class SSK could carry 6-10 of these and hold a considerable part of India China within its range, a similar modification as the 10 cell Amur Class SSK designs from Russia. A single warhead packed with decoys could be a considerable threat, if this missile is also maneuverable into the terminal phase.