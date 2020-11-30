What's new

China’s CR500 ‘Golden Eagle’ Unmanned Helicopter - Possibility in PAA?

Does Pak Army Aviation Needs These CR-500s?

Incog_nito

Incog_nito

China’s China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) was recently cleared to export its reconnaissance-attack helicopter drone system, the CR500 ‘Golden Eagle.’

The name of the international customer was not revealed nor the number of drones contracted. The customer could be from the Middle East or even Pakistan given the popularity of Chinese drones there.

The South Asian nation has recently inducted Chinese-made VT-4 battle tanks and the CR500 has been designed to work with this type of tank as a target spotter and to guide its fire.

At the IDEX 2017 show, the CR500 was shown in the role of an artillery fire guide paired with the Chinese PLZ52 155mm Self Propelled Howitzer. Interestingly the CR500 Golden Eagle was revealed at the 2018 Air Show China sporting 4 Blue Arrow 9 air-to-ground missiles on each of its side pylons highlighting its attack role.

The CR500 has co-axial mounted twin propellers and is characterized by a high load carrying ability over longer distances compared to helicopter drones of similar size having a single propeller. When not mounted with missiles, the CR500 can be used for cargo delivery.

NORINCO released information about the potential export-clearance on its Wechat account Friday, reports on state-controlled media said. The drone can conduct reconnaissance, communication relay and battle damage assessment missions. It can work as a target spotter and guide the fire of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery, the reports said.

The drone can carry a large payload, has a long endurance even when fully loaded, and a compact structure that can be easily stored and transported. It can also resist strong winds, carry different types of electro-optical pods and payloads, the reports added.


1606710477967.png


1606710503693.png


1606710530574.png
 
We have worked on similar project with China. Is something coming out? Who knows.
The armed battlefield rotary drones add a new dimension within armed forces even if we talk about 'standard' kinetic warfare only.
May be we need dedicated formations in military structure to fully utalize such systems or such systems can be distributed within army upto company level to collectively distribute its benefits. @Signalian @PanzerKiel
 
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iraq are the core customers of Chinese military drones in the middle east. That gives enough credence to the Chinese drones quality else they went for the western ones. They don’t have a cash problem when it comes to buying expensive weapons nor Americans have any problem to sell any advanced military hardware to Arabs..

Still many believers persistently pitched and enforced the idea of purchasing + investing into the tanks, artillery and gunships. These machines still have significance and credibility in the certain areas of the modern battlefields. However, since the dynamics of the warfare has been changed especially when it comes to C4/5ISR & EW dominance, drones actually have a great role as compared to any other system today. Take a example of Azeri / Armeni conflict, extensive use of armed drones did the job much better, seamlessly and much faster than anything else.
 
Fit them with PL-10E and they might be good cover against enemy Apaches, when our forces are moving through an area. Considering their small size they could move in the back of a Truck, and spring up to take out pop-up targets. Their small size would make them a hard target to detect and enagage. It’s only their short range (based on their small size) and possible altitude limitations (based on their rotor blades) that would need to be looked at if they are to be deployed in the mountains.

it might be a good asset to attach to a company sized special forces unit to provide organic armed overwatch along a mountainous area or area filled with unknown potential hostile like CPEC motorways, if it can fly that high and that far.
 
FuturePAF said:
Fit them with PL-10E and they might be good cover against enemy Apaches, when our forces are moving through an area. Considering their small size they could move in the back of a Truck, and spring up to take out pop-up targets. Their small size would make them a hard target to detect and enagage. It’s only their short range (based on their small size) and possible altitude limitations (based on their rotor blades) that would need to be looked at if they are to be deployed in the mountains.

it might be a good asset to attach to a company sized special forces unit to provide organic armed overwatch along a mountainous area or area filled with unknown potential hostile like CPEC motorways, if it can fly that high and that far.
If 5 of this drone kill 1 Apaches. India, cry me a river. I bet Apaches is at least 30 times more expensive than this drone.
Good exchange rate.
 
vi-va said:
If 5 of this drone kill 1 Apaches. India, cry me a river. I bet Apaches is at least 30 times more expensive than this drone.
Good exchange rate.
Can’t afford to wage attrition warfare / people’s war wave tactics anymore. Each platform needs to be better then its opponent to have a chance of scoring a first shot first kill. You may only get a limited chance and you have to make every shot count.
 
FuturePAF said:
Can’t afford to wage attrition warfare / people’s war wave tactics anymore. Each platform needs to be better then its opponent to have a chance of scoring a first shot first kill. You may only get a limited chance and you have to make every shot count.
Agree. but low cost weapons definitely change the war.
Armenia bought a few su-30 from Russia, but can't afford the entire air combat system. Those 2 su-30 played no role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war recently.

While Armenia should have bought hundreds of China drones, which is much more lethal and useful against their rival.

I am not on Armenia side, but I am just saying the same budget nowadays can get more kill in the real battle if money spent more wisely.

Armenia win the war in 1993-1994, but they almost lost everything in this war. Armenia is old Soviet style army. While in the opposite Azerbaijan adopt different war strategy and tactic.

Pakistan should have both, but move to next generation of warfare gradually.
 
vi-va said:
Agree. but low cost weapons definitely change the war.
Armenia bought a few su-30 from Russia, but can't afford the entire air combat system. Those 2 su-30 played no role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war recently.

While Armenia should have bought hundreds of China drones, which is much more lethal and useful against their rival.

I am not on Armenia side, but I am just saying the same budget nowadays can get more kill in the real battle if money spent more wisely.

Armenia win the war in 1993-1994, but they almost lost everything in this war. Armenia is old Soviet style army. While in the opposite Azerbaijan adopt different war strategy and tactic.

Pakistan should have both, but move to next generation of warfare gradually.
Absolutely
 
Would rather invest in CH5 style drone which has better speed and survivability. Helicopter drones have better utility in sea domain rather than land.
 
Pandora said:
Would rather invest in CH5 style drone which has better speed and survivability. Helicopter drones have better utility in sea domain rather than land.
But this is much cheaper and easy to mass produce.
10 unit of this UCAV, will easily destroy 1 expensive Armored division from 10 km away

234158isf014p0pxsprreh.jpg
234231vnrozqwcwronw38n.jpg
234158furcjmjlf4jjnc7w.jpg
234159m8pkxp10piz01piv.jpg
234231xkk80c0e8reeggux.jpg
234528tgen6be33x8ypzlf.jpg
 
vi-va said:
Armenia bought a few su-30 from Russia, but can't afford the entire air combat system. Those 2 su-30 played no role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war recently.

While Armenia should have bought hundreds of China drones, which is much more lethal and useful against their rival.
I have read Armenian comments on reddit, there are a lot of Armenians who want to cooperate with China for UAV production.

The problem is that Armenians don't have money and they don't want to pay as much money for TOT as Saudi Arabia but they want 100% TOT from China to produce Wing Loong locally.
 
