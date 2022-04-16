What's new

China's Covid controls risk sparking crisis for the country -- and its leader Xi Jinping

Hong Kong(CNN)Across China, cities are locking down their residents, supply lines are rupturing, and officials are scrambling to secure the movement of basic goods -- as its largest ever recorded outbreak of Covid-19 threatens to spiral into a national crisis of the government's own making.

At least 44 Chinese cities are under either a full or partial lockdown as authorities persist in trying to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to a report from investment bank Nomura and CNN's own reporting as of Thursday.

In Shanghai, the epicenter of the country's latest outbreak, scenes once unimaginable for the hyper-modern financial capital have become part of the daily struggle for 25 million people. There, residents forbidden to leave the confines of their apartments or housing blocks for weeks have been desperate for food and freedom -- some seen in social media clips screaming out of their windows in frustration or clashing with hazmat-clad workers. Even after the release of a tentative plan Monday for the partial relaxation of measures, there appears to be no end in sight.

Analysis: China's Covid controls risk sparking crisis for the country -- and its leader Xi Jinping

Across China, cities are locking down their residents, supply lines are rupturing, and officials are scrambling to secure the movement of basic goods -- as its largest ever recorded outbreak of Covid-19 threatens to spiral into a national crisis of the government's own making.
You Yankees should be more concerned about the appalling state of the pandemic situation in your country where 1 million Yankees have lost their lives so far due to the cold blooded attitudes of you population instead of get hyped-up on every minute problem that occure in China.
 

