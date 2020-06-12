What's new

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,834
-23
9,789
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.reuters.com

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
India's richest city buckling under the weight of coronavirus
Replies
1
Views
459
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
scope
The Hunt for Patient Zero - Another American Index Case?
Replies
5
Views
24K
Beast
B
vi-va
Compared With China, U.S. Stay-At-Home Has Been 'Giant Garden Party,' Journalist Says
Replies
0
Views
405
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom