With only 5 new cases in China outside of Hubei (according to official data), life must be returning to normal. Travel restrictions and quarantine measures lifted, people going about their daily lives and moving freely, factories again operating to capacity, goods being manufactured and shipped overseas.



Its a good thing China has been so open and transparent about its heroic struggle with the outbreak of the Wuhan-novel-n-cov-sars-2-coronavirus. We know this because the completely independent and objective World Health Organization has told us such.



Three cheers for Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization, saving millions of lives around the world.

