China’s Communist Party meets worker anger with plan to raise retirement age for greying population

Workers angry at China’s plan to delay retirement for greying population The retirement age has not changed for more than four decades and is lower than in many other countries.

Paywall, anyone can post it?If CCP plans to raise the retirement age I hope they do it and succeed. In Poland there once was a party "PO", they raised the level to 67 years for both women and men, but after a few years, they were succeeded by populist party "PIS" who returned it to the previous state of 60 years for women and 65 for men. Because of this move, the younger generations of Polish people will pay the price.