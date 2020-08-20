China’s CNPC provides $100,000 to Pakistan for locust control By TLTP August 19, 2020 ISLAMABAD: Chinese state-owned company, China National Petroleum Corporation, has provided $100,000 to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in order to strengthen its efforts against desert locusts. The cheque of $100,000 was handed over to Federal Minister for National Food Syed Fakhar Imam in a ceremony held on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam acknowledged the existence of expanding friendly relations between the two countries. He said agriculture is the major avenue where the two sides may cooperate to expand their economic relations. The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...ovides-100000-to-pakistan-for-locust-control/