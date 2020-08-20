/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

China’s CNPC provides $100,000 to Pakistan for locust control

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Pakistan Ka Beta, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM #1
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,087
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2019
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,794 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    China’s CNPC provides $100,000 to Pakistan for locust control
    By
    TLTP

    August 19, 2020
    [​IMG]

    ISLAMABAD: Chinese state-owned company, China National Petroleum Corporation, has provided $100,000 to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in order to strengthen its efforts against desert locusts.

    The cheque of $100,000 was handed over to Federal Minister for National Food Syed Fakhar Imam in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

    Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam acknowledged the existence of expanding friendly relations between the two countries. He said agriculture is the major avenue where the two sides may cooperate to expand their economic relations.

    The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing.

    https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...ovides-100000-to-pakistan-for-locust-control/
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM #2
    Bengal71

    Bengal71 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,016
    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,480 / -14
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Australia
    Hey guys, I haven't been following the locust news after the coronavirus started. What's the situation now? It was a big scare.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 2, Guests: 1)
  1. ameer219