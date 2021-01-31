China's Chaohua Aims to Become World's Biggest Copper Foil Maker With USD1.9 Billion Plant

(Yicai Global) Feb. 1 -- Chinese electronic components producer Chaohua Technology will invest CNY12.3 billion (USD1.9 billion) to build a new production base in southwestern China,The plant, which will be located in the Yuchai Industrial Park,after the factory is fully ready, the Guangdong province-based company said in a statement today.After three years of construction, the plant can produce 50,000 tons of the material each year and the second phase should raise the output as much within a similar construction period.The demand for copper foil used in energy storage has rapidly increased, driven by the development of solar and wind power fields, the company explained.Chaohua is already adding its annual production of copper foil by 20,000 tons at the moment while its current realized output is 20,000 tons, according to public information. Last October, the firm said it will invest CNY750 million (USD116.1 million) to establish a production line to further make 10,000 tons of high-precision ultra-thin copper foil in its home town each year.The industrial park in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will provide capital and financing guarantees for the latest project but after it is ready, Chaohua will buy back the assets in stages, based on their agreement.Chaohua's stock price [SHE:002288] climbed by 3.9 percent to CNY8.72 (USD1.40) this afternoon.