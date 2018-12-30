China's Chang'e-4 probe soft-lands on moon's far side - Xinhua

China's Chang'e-4 probe soft-lands on moon's far side
Source: Xinhua| 2019-01-03 12:15:36|
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon Thursday, becoming the first spacecraft soft-landing on the moon's uncharted side never visible from Earth.
The probe, comprising a lander and a rover, landed at the preselected landing area on the far side of the moon at 10:26 a.m. Beijing Time, the China National Space Administration announced.
Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-01/03/c_137716800.htm
