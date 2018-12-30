What's new

China's Chang'e-4 probe soft-lands on moon's far side - Xinhua

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
17,321
25
46,547
Country
China
Location
China
China's Chang'e-4 probe soft-lands on moon's far side
Source: Xinhua| 2019-01-03 12:15:36|

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon Thursday, becoming the first spacecraft soft-landing on the moon's uncharted side never visible from Earth.

The probe, comprising a lander and a rover, landed at the preselected landing area on the far side of the moon at 10:26 a.m. Beijing Time, the China National Space Administration announced.

Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-01/03/c_137716800.htm
 
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2017
5,128
-15
9,521
Country
China
Location
China


A simulated landing process of Chang'e-4 lunar probe is seen through the monitor at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2019. China's Chang'e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon Thursday, becoming the first spacecraft soft-landing on the moon's uncharted side never visible from Earth. The probe, comprising a lander and a rover, landed at the preselected landing area on the far side of the moon at 10:26 a.m. Beijing Time (0226 GMT), the China National Space Administration announced. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon Thursday, becoming the first spacecraft soft-landing on the moon's uncharted side never visible from Earth.

The probe, comprising a lander and a rover, landed at the preselected landing area on the far side of the moon at 10:26 a.m. Beijing Time, the China National Space Administration announced.
 
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2017
5,128
-15
9,521
Country
China
Location
China
NASA is yankees,really not a good human representative considering US hegemony behaviours!
JohnWick said:
Congratulation
But NASA did far more than that in 1969...
And in 2019 after 50 years still a good achievement:china::enjoy:
Click to expand...
The US government once asked American astronauts to declare that the moon is owned by the US government.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TaiShang China's Chang'e-4 probe changes orbit to prepare for moon-landing China & Far East 1
crankthatskunk China has a 'bloodlust' and wants to use their new weapons: Gordon Chang Americas 8
Clutch China's Million Volt Energy Super Highway - to be part of Belt and Road (CPEC) - Changing energy forever! CPEC 7
H China made provocative military attempts to change status quo in Pangong Tso Lake: MEA Indian Defence Forum 7
I Happy 94th birthday, the man who changed China China & Far East 21
Zarvan Shivshankar Menon on changes in the perceptions of China and Pakistan General Photos & Multimedia 2
S China says any unilateral change in IoK is illegal, invalid Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Kashmir War 9
Morpheus China says unilateral change to Kashmir’s status illegal, invalid Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Homo Sapiens India's Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Could Push Bangladesh Towards China, Will New Delhi Change Course? Bangladesh Defence Forum 44
Feng Leng Mike Pompeo Just Declared America's New China Policy: Regime Change World Affairs 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top