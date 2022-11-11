China’s ‘Chameleon’ missile launchers could change the future of combat​

Written by Huma Siddiqui Updated: November 11, 2022 6:00:04 pm

China’s DF-17 medium-range ballistic missile, which is equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, was revealed during a military parade in 2019. Photo: WeiboChina will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for the launchers of its Dongfeng series of road-mobile missiles which will make them more tactical and invisible.It is claimed by the Chinese that they could evade satellite detection as well as the infrared rays of drones and radars, turning them into chameleon-like objects and keeping them hidden in any terrain. They are believed to be part of a plan to come up with new-generation weapons for future warfare.The DF-17 medium-range missile is supposedly the world’s first active hypersonic glide vehicle weapon and has the capability to penetrate US missile shields in the region. A camouflage launch vehicle has been designed for the missile. A source revealed that the launch vehicle is a modified version of the one that was used for the DF-16B ballistic missiles. The DF-16B as well as DF-17 designed as offensive weapons for a Taiwan contingency are medium-range missiles aimed at restricting foreign military intervention in the Taiwan Strait.State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the camouflage missile launchers, including the DF-41 intercontinental road-mobile solid-fuel ballistic missile. The DF-41 has an estimated range of over 12,000km, which enables it to easily hit a target on the US mainland.SCMP citing state broadcaster CCTV report states that the design and camouflage of the missile launchers were a key part of battlefield tactics. In all warfare situations, the protection of weapons and troops is the top priority, especially given China’s ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, which correlates to better protection while preparing for a second strike. The policy is for China to use its nuclear weapons only as retaliation to a nuclear strike against it. Almost all the missiles in the Dongfeng series are dual-capable weapons that can carry both conventional as well as nuclear warheads.The same TV channel also showed footage that suggested a new fighter jet was in the works for the Fujian aircraft carrier that was launched a few months back, along with tanks with AI capabilities, new equipment, and warships. Currently, the PLA has the China-made J-15 which is a one carrier-based fighter jet, based on a prototype of the Soviet-designed Su-33. A modified version of it was developed for Fujian, which is accompanied by electromagnetic catapults.