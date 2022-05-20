What's new

China’s Central Bank Makes Unexpected Rate Cut as Growth Crumbles

SINGAPORE—China’s central bank cut a key interest rate while keeping another unchanged, an unexpected policy shift that economists said would likely help the country’s moribund housing market but bring only limited relief to its struggling economy.

The latest in a series of targeted steps by the central bank highlights how policy makers in China are constrained by rising interest rates in the U.S. and Beijing’s zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic. Easing too aggressively would risk prompting capital to flee China in search...

China’s central bank cut a benchmark interest rate, a shift that economists said would likely help the moribund housing market but bring only limited relief to the struggling economy.
