What's new

China’s CATL will power one of US’s largest battery storage projects

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,985
-12
93,963
Country
China
Location
China

China’s CATL will power one of US’s largest battery storage projects​

by TechNode Feed
Oct 19, 2022

Chinese battery maker CATL said on Monday that it will supply its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs to Primergy Solar, an American renewable energy infrastructure operator, for its $1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas.

Once constructed, the cornerstone project will be one of the largest solar power and battery storage facilities in US history, capable of storing more than 1.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar power in Clark County, Nevada. CATL previously had plans to build its second overseas plant in North America to supply Tesla and Ford, but was forced to shelve the proposed move in August due to US-China tensions.

technode.com

China’s CATL will power one of US’s largest battery storage projects · TechNode

Chinese battery maker CATL said on Monday that it will supply its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs to Primergy Solar, an American renewable
technode.com technode.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Q
CATL unveils new EV battery with range of 1,000 kms & charging time of 10 minutes.
Replies
0
Views
175
qwerrty
Q
beijingwalker
China's CATL to build $7.6 bln Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
Replies
2
Views
328
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
GreatHanWarrior
China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
World’s Largest Flow Battery Connected to The Grid In China
Replies
0
Views
94
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's BYD Keeps No.2 Rank in Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, China’s CATL maintains top position with 39% market share
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom