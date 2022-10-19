China’s CATL will power one of US’s largest battery storage projects​

beijingwalker
China’s CATL will power one of US’s largest battery storage projectsby TechNode Feed
Oct 19, 2022
Chinese battery maker CATL said on Monday that it will supply its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs to Primergy Solar, an American renewable energy infrastructure operator, for its $1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas.
Once constructed, the cornerstone project will be one of the largest solar power and battery storage facilities in US history, capable of storing more than 1.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar power in Clark County, Nevada. CATL previously had plans to build its second overseas plant in North America to supply Tesla and Ford, but was forced to shelve the proposed move in August due to US-China tensions.
