What's new

China’s CAMC Engineering Rises After Winning USD594 Million Iraq Oilfield Contract

Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,548
-6
2,729
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
(Yicai Global) Jan. 24 -- China CAMC Engineering’s stock price rose after the contractor and China National Offshore Oil Corporation landed a USD594 million deal to build a central crude oil processing facility in southern Iraq.

CAMCE’s shares [SHE: 002051] closed 2.5 percent up at CNY7.27 (USD1.15) apiece today. The stock has gained 1.7 percent so far this month.

A consortium will oversee engineering, procurement, and construction of the 865-square-kilometer facility in Iraq’s southern Barsa province, CAMCE said late yesterday, citing the contract signed with Kuwait Energy Basra. The plant will have a daily capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil and will be completed in 33 months.

The total value of the contract is equal to 47.3 percent of CAMCE’s revenue in 2020, the Beijing-based company said.

CAMCE accounts for 93 percent of the consortium, while China National Offshore Oil Corporation, one of the country’s top three energy firms, makes up the rest. CAMCE will be responsible for construction work, while CNOOC will handle the design of technical support.

CAMCE added that the project will boost its performance over the next three years, consolidate the firm’s professional advantages in building petrochemical projects, and expand its share of the overseas engineering construction market.

Kuwait Energy Basra, a unit of Hong Kong-based United Energy Group, provides oilfield exploration, development, production, and other services to oil companies, including Basra Oil, an Iraqi national company responsible for the oil in South Iraq, CAMCE said.

CNOOC’s shares [HKG: 0883] gained 0.8 percent to HKD9.35 (USD1.20) today.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Stranagor
PowerChina Unit Wins USD880 Million Contract to Build Oil Refinery in Iraq
Replies
0
Views
106
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
China’s First Smart Offshore Oilfield Starts Up
Replies
0
Views
219
Stranagor
Stranagor
Daniel808
Sinopec Wins $3 Billion Contract to Develop Iraq Mansuriyah Gas Field
Replies
3
Views
225
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
Good start of 2022, Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua wins record $1.18 billion LNGC order from Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Replies
1
Views
248
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Daniel808
1-Billion-Ton Oil and Gas Field Discovered in Xinjiang's Tarim Basin, China !
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
4K
Metal 0-1
Metal 0-1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom