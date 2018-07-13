China's C919 project enters intensive flight test phase Source: Xinhua| 2018-07-12 23:35:20|Editor: ZX The No.102 C919 plane takes off at Pudong Airport in Shanghai, east China, July 12, 2018. After its first long-distance flight from the final assembly line in Shanghai, the plane landed at Dongying Shengli Airport in east China's Shandong Province. China's C919 large passenger plane project has entered into a new major phase with intensive flight tests in multiple sites around the country. (Xinhua/Ding Ting) BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's C919 large passenger plane project has entered into a new major phase with intensive flight tests in multiple sites around the country, announced its developer the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC). The No.102 C919 plane landed at Dongying Shengli Airport in east China's Shandong Province Thursday, after its first long-distance flight from the final assembly line in Shanghai, COMAC said. Before this flight, the aircraft has completed multiple tests and had modifications made for the upcoming test missions. It will mainly undertake the ground tests of the aircraft's propulsion, fuel, and power supply systems, as well as environmental control. The C919, China's first self-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight on May 5, 2017, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The company said six C919 planes will undertake various comprehensive tests on stalling, power, control and stability, flight control, aircraft deicing, as well as extreme temperature tolerance. Another two planes will undertake static and fatigue ground tests. The C919 planes will fly to various airports to undergo rigorous testing in complex weather conditions and a series of high-risk flight tests, said COMAC. COMAC has cooperated with local governments and institutions to construct industrial bases and conduct flight tests for the C919 project. There are currently three flight test bases for the project, with Shanghai as the main base, as well as Xi'an Yanliang Airport and Dongying Shengli Airport. Supporting flight test bases, such as Nanchang Yaohu Airport in central China's Jiangxi Province, are under construction. To date, COMAC has received 815 orders for the C919 from 28 customers worldwide. The No.102 C919 plane taxies at Pudong Airport in Shanghai, east China, July 12, 2018. After its first long-distance flight from the final assembly line in Shanghai, the plane landed at Dongying Shengli Airport in east China's Shandong Province. China's C919 large passenger plane project has entered into a new major phase with intensive flight tests in multiple sites around the country. (Xinhua/Ding Ting) The No.102 C919 plane takes off at Pudong Airport in Shanghai, east China, July 12, 2018. After its first long-distance flight from the final assembly line in Shanghai, the plane landed at Dongying Shengli Airport in east China's Shandong Province. China's C919 large passenger plane project has entered into a new major phase with intensive flight tests in multiple sites around the country. (Xinhua/Ding Ting) The No.102 C919 plane flies above Pudong Airport in Shanghai, east China, July 12, 2018. After its first long-distance flight from the final assembly line in Shanghai, the plane landed at Dongying Shengli Airport in east China's Shandong Province. China's C919 large passenger plane project has entered into a new major phase with intensive flight tests in multiple sites around the country. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)