China's C919 project enters intensive flight test phase - Xinhua

China's C919 project enters intensive flight test phase

The No.102 C919 plane takes off at Pudong Airport in Shanghai, east China, July 12, 2018. After its first long-distance flight from the final assembly line in Shanghai, the plane landed at Dongying Shengli Airport in east China's Shandong Province. China's C919 large passenger plane project has entered into a new major phase with intensive flight tests in multiple sites around the country. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)