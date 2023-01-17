What's new

China's BYD to launch luxury electric sedan in India this year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,851
-23
97,483
Country
China
Location
China

China's BYD to launch luxury electric sedan in India this year​

By Praveen Paramasivam
and Aditi Shah
January 12, 20231:07 AM GMT+8

GREATER NOIDA, India, Jan 11 (Reuters) - BYD (002594.SZ) will launch its third passenger electric vehicle in India by the fourth quarter of this year, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric carmaker said during an auto show on the outskirts of New Delhi on Wednesday.

The all-wheel drive luxury sedan, BYD Seal, will have a range of 700 kilometres. The company also plans to double its dealer network in the country in 2023, it added.

BYD launched its first passenger car in India in October, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), with a plan to corner 40% of the country's electric car market by 2030.

The carmaker plans to sell 15,000 units of the Atto 3 e-SUV this year in India, where it has already invested over $200 million, and will set up local manufacturing in due course.

BYD's push comes as the Indian government continues to maintain tight scrutiny over investments from China and has sought to limit investments from Beijing after a 2020 clash between soldiers from the two countries on their disputed Himalayan border.

Electrification is gathering momentum in India, where domestic companies like Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), India's top-selling EV maker, and Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) are lining up affordable EV models while global players like BYD and Kia Motor are bringing in premium cars.

India is set to become the world's third-largest market for passenger and other light vehicles, displacing Japan, according to a forecast by S&P Global Mobility.

www.reuters.com

China's BYD to launch luxury electric sedan in India this year

BYD will launch its third passenger electric vehicle in India by the fourth quarter of this year, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric carmaker said during an auto show on the outskirts of New Delhi on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,851
-23
97,483
Country
China
Location
China

BYD India inaugurates its first dealership in Vizag​

BYD India has inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The company’s Indian portfolio currently includes the BYD e6 MPV and the Atto 3 electric SUV.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
January 7, 2023 9:46:00 am

BYD-Vizag.jpg

BYD India aims to have at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the launch of its first passenger vehicle showroom in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This outlet will be operated by PPS Motors. It’s worth mentioning that this is PPS Motors’ fourth BYD dealership in India, one of them being in Vijayawada and two in Bengaluru respectively.

Spread across 3,833 square feet with state-of-the-art 3S facility (sales, spares & services), the showroom is said to have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor to offer a superior in-store experience.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our first passenger car showroom in Visakhapatnam with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Visakhapatnam market. With our long-term partnership PPS Motors will be instrumental in catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region.”

Rajiv M Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors said, “We have been witnessing BYD’s success journey both globally & in India. We are delighted to associate with BYD India and extend our association with BYD with the opening of our 1st Showroom in Visakhapatnam and 2nd showroom in Andhra Pradesh. We have already delivered 50+ BYD cars and have 100+ bookings in Andhra Pradesh.”

BYD India aims to have at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. The company will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market. BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations to promote sustainable development of society and implement its ‘Cool the Earth by 1°C’ initiative.

 
H

Hellfire2006

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2022
425
0
364
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:

Why India Depend On China For Ev Cars?? BYD Seal is a good looking car as of now


Click to expand...
India so far isn't depdenent on chinese companies for EVs and won't be in the near future. Automotive industry in india isn't like cheap electronics. Whenever a car maker comes to india the government policies require it to bring the entire manufacturing ecosystem with itself to india. Even if BYD wants to survive it will have to build factories and supply chains in india, importing cars in india is unaffordable for BYD
Presently, India imposes a 100% customs tax on imported cars with Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value exceeding USD 40,000. For vehicles with CIF below USD 40,000, you will be charged 60% import duty.
 
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
4,853
0
9,092
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Hellfire2006 said:
India so far isn't depdenent on chinese companies for EVs and won't be in the near future. Automotive industry in india isn't like cheap electronics. Whenever a car maker comes to india the government policies require it to bring the entire manufacturing ecosystem with itself to india. Even if BYD wants to survive it will have to build factories and supply chains in india, importing cars in india is unaffordable for BYD
Presently, India imposes a 100% customs tax on imported cars with Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value exceeding USD 40,000. For vehicles with CIF below USD 40,000, you will be charged 60% import duty.
Click to expand...
you have clearly underestimated BYD, anyway, they are busy expanding factory to satisficed local needs first.
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
1,162
-5
1,108
Country
India
Location
India
Hellfire2006 said:
India so far isn't depdenent on chinese companies for EVs and won't be in the near future. Automotive industry in india isn't like cheap electronics. Whenever a car maker comes to india the government policies require it to bring the entire manufacturing ecosystem with itself to india. Even if BYD wants to survive it will have to build factories and supply chains in india, importing cars in india is unaffordable for BYD
Presently, India imposes a 100% customs tax on imported cars with Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value exceeding USD 40,000. For vehicles with CIF below USD 40,000, you will be charged 60% import duty.
Click to expand...

No really, many go through the route of CKD what BYD is doing now. You don't need to pay 100% customs for CKD units. I don't think BYD will bring their entire manufacturing to India considering the India-China tensions and frequent raids on Chinese companies that we have seen lately. EV hardly sell in India anyway. China sold 6million+ EV in 2022, India sold like 40K units. India isn't a lucrative market, at least not in next 5 years. Everything from battery to motors, controllers is anyway imported.
BTW, MG's ZS EV sold only like 4000 units 2022, that is cheaper than Atto 3 by about 7Lac. I don't see what makes BYD think they can sell 15,000 units this year. Not possible.
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
1,162
-5
1,108
Country
India
Location
India
IblinI said:
:cheesy:

Click to expand...

I saw both the U8/U9 in the news. The tech is superlative, but the designs are not very good compared to Europeans cars. I think these are premium cars aimed at China. But BYD currently lacks the mature design language found in more traditional European premium players. eg., the rear side of U8 just looks too overdone, it looks too "gaudy". Similarly the U9 has some amazing tech, but the design is again "overcooked". They may still sell a lot, but I hope they get their design better in coming years.
Just look at the yangwang logo - not good looking IMO. Design is always subjective, but I definitely think they need better designers.
 
D

datafreak

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2022
428
0
374
Country
India
Location
India
IblinI said:
😜
Click to expand...

Tata Nexon has a 5 Star NCAP rating- the highest. Chinese cars are....chinese...


beijingwalker said:

BYD India inaugurates its first dealership in Vizag​

BYD India has inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The company’s Indian portfolio currently includes the BYD e6 MPV and the Atto 3 electric SUV.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
January 7, 2023 9:46:00 am

View attachment 911695
BYD India aims to have at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the launch of its first passenger vehicle showroom in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This outlet will be operated by PPS Motors. It’s worth mentioning that this is PPS Motors’ fourth BYD dealership in India, one of them being in Vijayawada and two in Bengaluru respectively.

Spread across 3,833 square feet with state-of-the-art 3S facility (sales, spares & services), the showroom is said to have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor to offer a superior in-store experience.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our first passenger car showroom in Visakhapatnam with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Visakhapatnam market. With our long-term partnership PPS Motors will be instrumental in catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region.”

Rajiv M Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors said, “We have been witnessing BYD’s success journey both globally & in India. We are delighted to associate with BYD India and extend our association with BYD with the opening of our 1st Showroom in Visakhapatnam and 2nd showroom in Andhra Pradesh. We have already delivered 50+ BYD cars and have 100+ bookings in Andhra Pradesh.”

BYD India aims to have at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. The company will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market. BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations to promote sustainable development of society and implement its ‘Cool the Earth by 1°C’ initiative.

Click to expand...

Will fail
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
China to make electric vehicles in Pakistan
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
beijingwalker
China's BYD wins five-star European safety rating for electric SUV
Replies
2
Views
299
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese electric car giant BYD on track to overtake Tesla in 2023
Replies
11
Views
479
Beidou2020
B
Skull and Bones
Tata Motors goes all-out to defend EV lead in India
Replies
4
Views
197
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
beijingwalker
China’s BYD already Australia’s second-best selling electric-car brand after just two months on sale locally
Replies
0
Views
447
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom