China's BYD to launch luxury electric sedan in India this year​

Hellfire2006 said: India so far isn't depdenent on chinese companies for EVs and won't be in the near future. Automotive industry in india isn't like cheap electronics. Whenever a car maker comes to india the government policies require it to bring the entire manufacturing ecosystem with itself to india. Even if BYD wants to survive it will have to build factories and supply chains in india, importing cars in india is unaffordable for BYD

Presently, India imposes a 100% customs tax on imported cars with Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value exceeding USD 40,000. For vehicles with CIF below USD 40,000, you will be charged 60% import duty. Click to expand...

No really, many go through the route of CKD what BYD is doing now. You don't need to pay 100% customs for CKD units. I don't think BYD will bring their entire manufacturing to India considering the India-China tensions and frequent raids on Chinese companies that we have seen lately. EV hardly sell in India anyway. China sold 6million+ EV in 2022, India sold like 40K units. India isn't a lucrative market, at least not in next 5 years. Everything from battery to motors, controllers is anyway imported.BTW, MG's ZS EV sold only like 4000 units 2022, that is cheaper than Atto 3 by about 7Lac. I don't see what makes BYD think they can sell 15,000 units this year. Not possible.