China’s BYD to Introduce Own Premium NEV Brand in 2022

BYD reportedly to unveil EV platform in April - cnEVpost BYD's E2.0 pure electric vehicle platform is scheduled to be unveiled during the Shanghai Auto Show at the end of April, with a new vehicle, the "Dolphin," using the platform, set to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, according to jiemian.com.

set to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, according to jiemian.com BYD's high-end brand is planned to be released in 2022 or 2023, the report said.This echoes Tuesday's Yicai.com report, which said BYD plans to launch an independent premium new energy vehicle brand in 2022, and that its products will be built on a new platform with an independent dealer network.But the Yicai.com report says BYD Auto's new premium brand will be built on the EV2.0 platform, with the first model, internally named "Dolphin," scheduled to hit the market in 2023.The above-mentioned report by jiemian.com says BYD's pure electric vehicle platform is E2.0 with a different release time, so it's impossible to tell which one is accurate.Earlier on Tuesday, a document circulating on the internet mentioned BYD's new vehicle release plan for 2021, and also mentioned its capacity plan and future direction, including new vehicles to be released in the first and second quarters, a new platform EV2.0 in the third quarter, and a new model of Han to be brought in the fourth quarter.After releasing the new platform, BYD plans to launch its premium brand in the next 1-2 years. This BYD meeting minutes show that it did not mention the specific development plan of this brand.E2.0 platform will be more versatile, increasing the layout of the domain controller, for the future of intelligent driving layout has improved and strengthened, the report said.