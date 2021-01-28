What's new

China’s BYD to Introduce Own Premium NEV Brand in 2022

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,384
70
97,043
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
(Yicai Global) Jan. 27 -- Chinese automaker BYD plans to launch an independent high-end new energy vehicle brand next year that will develop products on a new platform and build its own dealer network.

BYD executives decided during internal discussions to recruit new dealers and build a fresh sales channel as they felt the existing dealership capacity could not support the “high-end sense of hardware and services” required by the premium brand, a source familiar with the matter told Yicai Global.

The Shenzhen-based company’s new high-end brand models will be developed on the EV2.0 platform, with the first, codenamed Dolphin, scheduled for release in 2023, the source said.

There was speculation earlier that BYD may separate its Dynasty model series and create a new ‘Dynasty’ brand. BYD applied to register the Dynasty trademark in 2015, with exclusive product rights from 2018 to 2028, according to corporate information platform Qixinbao.

BYD produces both fuel and electric vehicles, and sold 189,700 NEVs last year, down 17.4 percent from a year earlier. It unveiled the Han model with blade batteries last year, with total sales of 40,556 units. The Qin, Tang, Song and Yuan models also sold well.

Shares of BYD [SHE: 002594] closed 1.1 percent higher in Shenzhen today at CNY257 (USD39.70), though its Hong Kong-traded stock [HKG: 1211] fell 2.75 percent to HKD254.2 (USD33.20).

www.yicaiglobal.com

China’s BYD to Introduce Own Premium NEV Brand in 2022

www.yicaiglobal.com
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,472
1
18,354
Country
China
Location
United States
TaiShang said:
There was speculation earlier that BYD may separate its Dynasty model series and create a new ‘Dynasty’ brand. BYD applied to register the Dynasty trademark in 2015, with exclusive product rights from 2018 to 2028, according to corporate information platform Qixinbao.
Click to expand...
That's what I thought they should do. I want my BYD stocks to go up 1300% in a year like NIO. :cheesy:
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,384
70
97,043
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
cnevpost.com

BYD reportedly to unveil EV platform in April - cnEVpost

BYD's E2.0 pure electric vehicle platform is scheduled to be unveiled during the Shanghai Auto Show at the end of April, with a new vehicle, the "Dolphin," using the platform, set to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, according to jiemian.com.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com


BYD's E2.0 pure electric vehicle platform is scheduled to be unveiled during the Shanghai Auto Show at the end of April, with a new vehicle, the "Dolphin," using the platform, set to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, according to jiemian.com.

BYD's high-end brand is planned to be released in 2022 or 2023, the report said.

This echoes Tuesday's Yicai.com report, which said BYD plans to launch an independent premium new energy vehicle brand in 2022, and that its products will be built on a new platform with an independent dealer network.

But the Yicai.com report says BYD Auto's new premium brand will be built on the EV2.0 platform, with the first model, internally named "Dolphin," scheduled to hit the market in 2023.

The above-mentioned report by jiemian.com says BYD's pure electric vehicle platform is E2.0 with a different release time, so it's impossible to tell which one is accurate.

Earlier on Tuesday, a document circulating on the internet mentioned BYD's new vehicle release plan for 2021, and also mentioned its capacity plan and future direction, including new vehicles to be released in the first and second quarters, a new platform EV2.0 in the third quarter, and a new model of Han to be brought in the fourth quarter.

After releasing the new platform, BYD plans to launch its premium brand in the next 1-2 years. This BYD meeting minutes show that it did not mention the specific development plan of this brand.

According to Sina Auto, BYD's new "Dolphin" car will be more youthful and is expected to be equipped with heat pump air conditioning.

E2.0 platform will be more versatile, increasing the layout of the domain controller, for the future of intelligent driving layout has improved and strengthened, the report said.


BYD reportedly to unveil EV platform in April-cnEVpost
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom