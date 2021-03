China’s BYD Secures First Electric Bus Order From Deutsche Bahn(Yicai Global) March 4 -- Chinese automaker BYD will supplyin its first transaction with Germany’s largest bus operator, the China Economic Net reported today.The 12-meter-long zero-emission vehicles will be part of the DB Regio fleet in Ettlingen, Baden-Württemberg,, citing the agreement signed between the two parties yesterday.Once they arrive later this year, it will be the first time that the ‘,’ which boasts enhanced air conditioning, safety and other features, is put to commercial use since it was unveiled at BusWorld Brussels in 2019.The purchase order from renowned public transport operator Deutsche Bahn, which carried more than 500 million passengers in 2019 on its rail and bus services,said He Yipeng, general manager of BYD Europe. Through more in-depth co-operation with local governments and operators, there will soon be more BYD eBuses on the streets in Germany, he added.accounting for over 20 percent of the region’s market, according to company data. Last year, it supplied a fleet to Germany’s Ruhr region for use by public transport operator Bochum-Gelsenkirchener Strassenbahnen.***Does BYD pose a security threat to the US regime? @Viet , you may have the privilege of enjoying BYD bus.