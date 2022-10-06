What's new

China's BYD Keeps No.2 Rank in Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, China’s CATL maintains top position with 39% market share

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,466
-12
93,667
Country
China
Location
China
China's BYD Keeps No.2 Rank in Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, China’s CATL maintains top position with 39% market share
Total EV battery sales almost double in August, led by China
China’s CATL maintains top position with 39% market share
CATL, BYD hold almost half the global EV battery market

October 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM GMT+8

China’s BYD Co. cemented its position as the world’s second-largest EV battery maker, outselling South Korean rival LG Energy Solution Ltd. for a second straight month in August.

Shenzhen-based BYD sold about 6.5 gigawatt-hours of batteries in August, posting 159% growth from a year earlier, according to a report Thursday from SNE Research, a Seoul-based research firm. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., another Chinese maker, maintained its clear lead as the world’s largest battery maker with 18 gigawatt-hours, up 129%.

微信图片_20221006114433.png

LG Energy followed in third position with 5 gigawatt-hours, climbing 16% from a year ago, led by sales of Volkswagen AG’s ID.4, Ford Motor Co.’s Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Inc.’s Model Y, SNE said.

China’s CALB Co., which started trading in Hong Kong Thursday after a $1.3 billion initial public offering, ranked 7th, with 1.9 gigawatt-hours. The company aims to to become a top-three player in the EV battery industry within five years, Chief Executive Officer Jingyu Liu said in an interview.

Total EV battery sales almost doubled to 45.7 gigawatt-hours in August, driven by Chinese demand, SNE said. However, the US Inflation Reduction Act may change the landscape of Chinese-dominated battery supply chains by forcing more battery makers and their suppliers to build plants in North America, the report said.

www.bloomberg.com

BYD Keeps No.2 Rank in Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

China’s BYD Co. cemented its position as the world’s second-largest EV battery maker, outselling South Korean rival LG Energy Solution Ltd. for a second straight month in August.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market, China’s CATL Retains Top Position This Year With 35% Global Share
Replies
0
Views
226
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
China’s BYD jumps to second spot in global EV battery ranking
Replies
0
Views
120
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
GreatHanWarrior
Tesla Model Y to get BYD Blade batteries in Europe
Replies
0
Views
315
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Stranagor
CATL continues to dominate global EV battery market with 31.8% share in Jan-Nov
Replies
3
Views
366
Leishangthem
Leishangthem

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom