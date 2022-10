China's BYD Keeps No.2 Rank in Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, China’s CATL maintains top position with 39% market share

Total EV battery sales almost double in August, led by China

China’s CATL maintains top position with 39% market share

October 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM GMT+8China’s BYD Co. cemented its position as the world’s second-largest EV battery maker, outselling South Korean rival LG Energy Solution Ltd. for a second straight month in August.Shenzhen-based BYD sold about 6.5 gigawatt-hours of batteries in August, posting 159% growth from a year earlier, according to a report Thursday from SNE Research, a Seoul-based research firm. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. , another Chinese maker, maintained its clear lead as the world’s largest battery maker with 18 gigawatt-hours, up 129%.LG Energy followed in third position with 5 gigawatt-hours, climbing 16% from a year ago, led by sales of Volkswagen AG ’s ID.4, Ford Motor Co. ’s Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Inc. ’s Model Y, SNE said.China’s CALB Co ., which started trading in Hong Kong Thursday after a $1.3 billion initial public offering, ranked 7th, with 1.9 gigawatt-hours. The company aims to to become a top-three player in the EV battery industry within five years, Chief Executive Officer Jingyu Liu said in an interview.Total EV battery sales almost doubled to 45.7 gigawatt-hours in August, driven by Chinese demand, SNE said. However, the US Inflation Reduction Act may change the landscape of Chinese-dominated battery supply chains by forcing more battery makers and their suppliers to build plants in North America, the report said.