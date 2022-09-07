What's new

China’s BYD jumps to second spot in global EV battery ranking

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,118
0
15,428
Country
China
Location
China

China’s BYD jumps to second spot in global EV battery ranking

SHANGHAI: Build Your Dreams (BYD) Co jumped to second place in the global electric vehicle (EV) battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd as China’s demand for clean cars surges.

The Chinese car and battery maker supplied 6.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) of batteries in July, trailing only giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) with 13.3 GWh.

LG Energy slipped to third with 4.4 GWh, followed by Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp at 2.9 GWh, according to data released by Seoul-based SNE Research yesterday.

The report showed global battery sales rose to 39.7 GWh in July, up 80% from a year earlier.

The year-to-date market share rankings were unchanged, with CATL at the top with 34.7% of the market, followed by LG Energy at 14.2% and BYD third with 12.6%.

Demand for EVs continues to soar as high petrol prices spur drivers to switch to hybrids and battery-powered cars, and carmakers electrify their fleets.

Still, EV makers face challenges, with the United Kingdom and Germany slashing subsidies, the United States pushing to reduce reliance on Chinese minerals and components, and surging material prices pushing up the cost of batteries.

Another Chinese company, China Aviation Lithium Battery Co, was ranked sixth by sales in July, overtaking Samsung SDI Co.

Chinese firms led overall growth in the EV battery industry in July, while the total market share of South Korea’s three battery makers, LG, Samsung and SK declined to 25.9% from 34.2% a year ago, SNE said.

Chinese battery makers appear to be sustaining their pricing power amid tight supply while China’s battery usage is expected to almost double this year on surging sales of new-energy vehicles, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Meanwhile, South Korean battery makers need a new strategy to counter EV subsidies such as new US rules that favour American-made EVs and batteries, as well as rising “scepticism” about EVs in Europe, according to SNE.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market, China’s CATL Retains Top Position This Year With 35% Global Share
Replies
0
Views
163
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Stranagor
CATL continues to dominate global EV battery market with 31.8% share in Jan-Nov
Replies
3
Views
356
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
beijingwalker
After beating Tesla in China EV sales, BYD plots global expansion
2
Replies
26
Views
794
qwerrty
Q
艹艹艹
Top China EV producer BYD to build cars in Thailand
Replies
0
Views
18
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Viet
Southeast Asia Hopes to Become the World’s Next EV Hub
Replies
5
Views
155
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom