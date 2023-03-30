What's new

China’s BYD Has No Plans to Challenge Tesla in US Anytime Soon

BYD at 2009 Detroit Autoshow Wang Chuanfu announces expansion into the US market..which has yet to happen 14 years later.

Now Wang Chuanfu announces he's kicking the can down the road yet again.
China's BYD Has No Plans to Challenge Tesla in US Anytime Soon

BYD Co. doesn’t have any current plans to enter the US passenger car market, founder Wang Chuanfu said, throwing cold water on the prospect of the Chinese electric-vehicle maker challenging Tesla Inc. in its home market — for now.
wang-chuanfu-chairman-and-chief-executive-officer-of-byd-co-speaks-during-a-news-conference-in-hong-kong-china-on-wednesday-march-29-2023-byd-s-profit-more-than-quintupled-last-year-after-the-chinese-automaker-sold-a-record-number-of-electric-vehicles-and-stepped-up-its-battle-with-tesla-inc-for-market-share.jpg

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and chief executive officer of BYD Co., speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. BYD's profit more than quintupled last year after the Chinese automaker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla Inc. for market share. , Bloomberg


(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. doesn’t have any current plans to enter the US passenger car market, founder Wang Chuanfu said, throwing cold water on the prospect of the Chinese electric-vehicle maker challenging Tesla Inc. in its home market — for now.

The auto titan, which reported that net income more than quintupled last year after it sold a record number of EVs, said at a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles.

The US is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla and other EV makers. Backed by Warren Buffett, BYD has been expanding its footprint overseas, including into Norway, Denmark, the UK, Thailand and Australia. Wang predicted that the development of clean-energy vehicles will lead to a reshuffling within the global auto industry.

Given that BYD isn’t entering the US passenger EV market for now, Wang doesn’t foresee any impact from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which offers generous incentives for selling EVs but has stringent requirements on manufacturing and supply-chain sourcing. Final details of the legislation, which was passed into law last year, are due to be released on Friday.

BYD sold 1.86 million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2022, more than the previous four years combined. It accounted for about 30% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China, with half of them battery-only EVs. In comparison, Tesla delivered 1.31 million EVs globally.

BYD stopped producing cars powered entirely by fossil fuels last year.
 


To establish a distribution network is very costly in the US. With the current political climate, its best for Chinese car companies to stay away from the US market altogether, as success would get them quickly banned anyway.
 

