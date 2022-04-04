What's new

China's BYD ceases to produce gasoline-powered vehicles

1649030552111.jpeg


Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows a new energy vehicle (NEV) produced by China's leading NEV manufacturer BYD during the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

SHENZHEN, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese auto manufacturer BYD announced Sunday that it has already ceased the production of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles starting from March.

In the future, BYD's auto business will focus on pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, said the Chinese leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer.

BYD also said that it will continue to offer existing customers of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles improved service and after-sales support, as well as the supply of spare parts throughout the life cycle.

The latest data shows that in March, BYD sold 104,338 passenger cars, including 50,674 plug-in hybrid models and 53,664 pure electric models, and no traditional gasoline-powered models were sold.

