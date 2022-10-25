Hamartia Antidote
China’s Budget Deficit Nears Record $1 Trillion as Economy Slows
China’s broad fiscal deficit hit an all-time high in the first nine months of the year as Covid outbreaks and a housing market slump continue to erode government income.
The deficit in the budgets for all levels of government was 7.16 trillion yuan ($980 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. That is a record for any comparable period and is almost three times the 2.6 trillion yuan shortfall in January-September last year.