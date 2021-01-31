China's BNO move symbolizes end of UK meddling in former colony China's move makes the symbolic point that the days of Britain's colonial meddling in Hong Kong are over.

For the Boris Johnson administration,This nostalgic logic drove Brexit, and is driving London's colonial insistence of continuing to dictate how Hong Kong is run, 24 years after the former colony was returned to China.On January 31, Britain opened a path to citizenship to roughly 3 million people from Hong Kong in possession of British National Overseas (BNO) documents. Britain is framing this as a heroic, humanitarian move.The UK government's move is also good public relations for its domestic audiences.But the truth is, educated, wealthy hardworking Chinese immigrants are encouraged and welcomed around the world. Their arrival in the UK would benefit a country struggling from the duel economic blows of an uncontrolled COVID-19 epidemic and a chaotic Brexit.Some people from Hong Kong with an eye on educational or business opportunities will surely take advantage of this chance.But on the whole, only a small fraction of them will leave, for a variety of personal and economic reasons.The Golden Bauhinia Square after a flag-raising ceremony held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Hong Kong, July 1, 2020. /XinhuaThese problems, which still urgently need to be addressed, helped fuel frustration among youth in recent years.The vast majority of people in the city see their best hopes for a secure and prosperous future in aligning with their own country, not an ever-diminishing UK.London's future as a banking center has dimmed with an ill-thought out Brexit, and the UK has without a clear plan forward cut off access to the giant EU market.It appears Johnson is not interested in trade with China either.He is deliberately poking Beijing in the eye by framing his gambit to attract Hong Kong moneyAs a diplomatic response to Johnson's grandstanding, China has announced it will no longer recognize BNO passports.This move will have little practical effect and will not impact people in Hong Kong who choose to move overseas.However, it does make the symbolic point that the days of Britain's colonial meddling in Hong Kong are over.