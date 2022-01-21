China’s birth rate drops to record low

As we keep hearing on this forum that "China is doomed due to its bad 1 child policy". You want us to be doomed too ? Our population growth per year is 2%, India have less then 1% (0.98 something). Our population will see its peak around 2080 after which our population will start declining. These are all just predictions. But I am sure the deviation will not be more then +-10 years.



Our problem isn't too much population. We are bad at Utilizing our population while providing basic services to them. We will have to work on the following to prevent us from the doom caused by over population.



1. Vertical sprawl instead of traditional horizontal one.



2. Vertical farming.



3. Incorporating technologies in agriculture to increase production



4. Building lots of dams which will not only store water for agriculture sector but will also ensure water reserves in case of droughts. It reservoirs also help providing water to those lands which were previously not connected to canal systems hence increasing agricultural land.