China’s birth rate drops to record low

China’s birth rate drops to record low
Latest data comes as government implores people to have more childnen after decades of doing the opposite.

A child is carried on a man's shoulders in the middle of a crowded city sidewalk.

Mainland China's birthrate dropped to a record low in 2021 [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Published On 17 Jan 202217 Jan 2022
Mainland China’s birth rate dropped to a record low of 7.52 per 1,000 people in 2021, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday, accelerating a downward trend that led Beijing last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children.
China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit to try and counter a rapidly ageing population, but many couples do not want to have more children because of the high cost of urban living.
The birth rate was the lowest since 1949 when the statistics bureau began collating the data.
The natural growth rate of China’s population, which excludes migration, was only 0.034 percent for 2021, the lowest since 1960.

“The demographic challenge is well known but the speed of population ageing is clearly faster than expected,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset management.
“This suggests China’s total population may have reached its peak in 2021. It also indicates China’s potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected,” Zhang said.
There were 10.62 million births in 2021, the data showed, compared with 12 million in 2020.
The birth rate in 2020 was 8.52 births per 1,000 people.
Great new! Hope one day, most Chinese family will live in a house that has dirty underneath, instead of in high rising steel cages.
 
its good news?
Why not? I never liked crowds anyway and people need more space to have more comfortable lives. Unless you encourage China to get more space for its people by conquering other lands, reducing its population is probably a better way to achieve that.
 
Why not? I never liked crowds anyway and people need more space to have more comfortable lives. Unless you encourage China to get more space for its people by conquering other lands, reducing its population is probably a better way to achieve that.
Colonize mars?
 
Why not? I never liked crowds anyway and people need more space to have more comfortable lives. Unless you encourage China to get more space for its people by conquering other lands, reducing its population is probably a better way to achieve that.
You must be kidding.

images.png



Heihe–Tengchong Line | Wikiwand

The Heihe–Tengchong Line , also called the Aihui-Tengchong Line is an imaginary line that divides the area of China into two roughly equal parts with contrasting population densities. It stretches from the city of Heihe in northeast to Tengchong in south, diagonally across China. The eastern...
www.wikiwand.com www.wikiwand.com
 
Pakistanis should follow China
As we keep hearing on this forum that "China is doomed due to its bad 1 child policy". You want us to be doomed too ? Our population growth per year is 2%, India have less then 1% (0.98 something). Our population will see its peak around 2080 after which our population will start declining. These are all just predictions. But I am sure the deviation will not be more then +-10 years.

Our problem isn't too much population. We are bad at Utilizing our population while providing basic services to them. We will have to work on the following to prevent us from the doom caused by over population.

1. Vertical sprawl instead of traditional horizontal one.

2. Vertical farming.

3. Incorporating technologies in agriculture to increase production

4. Building lots of dams which will not only store water for agriculture sector but will also ensure water reserves in case of droughts. It reservoirs also help providing water to those lands which were previously not connected to canal systems hence increasing agricultural land.
 
Great new! Hope one day, most Chinese family will live in a house that has dirty underneath, instead of in high rising steel cages.
This will never happen. There is not enough money or resources to do this for the market. Land prices are sky high because of natural demand.

My personal opinion is that I don't like dirt anywhere near me. Stainless steel and concrete is the best look. I actually just had my bathroom remodeled into a concrete + stainless look. Traditional bathroom looks like some super cheap post WW2 shack from the 1950s.
 
As we keep hearing on this forum that "China is doomed due to its bad 1 child policy". You want us to be doomed too ? Our population growth per year is 2%, India have less then 1% (0.98 something). Our population will see its peak around 2080 after which our population will start declining. These are all just predictions. But I am sure the deviation will not be more then +-10 years.

Our problem isn't too much population. We are bad at Utilizing our population while providing basic services to them. We will have to work on the following to prevent us from the doom caused by over population.

1. Vertical sprawl instead of traditional horizontal one.

2. Vertical farming.

3. Incorporating technologies in agriculture to increase production

4. Building lots of dams which will not only store water for agriculture sector but will also ensure water reserves in case of droughts. It reservoirs also help providing water to those lands which were previously not connected to canal systems hence increasing agricultural land.
Whole balochistan is empty
California produces 10x productivity of pakistan with 48MAF of water(with 1/3 coming from desalination)
Pakistan annual water in rivers is almost 140MAF

When chinese saw our flood irrigation their response was "what the ****..!"
 
You must be kidding.

View attachment 810398


Heihe–Tengchong Line | Wikiwand

The Heihe–Tengchong Line , also called the Aihui-Tengchong Line is an imaginary line that divides the area of China into two roughly equal parts with contrasting population densities. It stretches from the city of Heihe in northeast to Tengchong in south, diagonally across China. The eastern...
www.wikiwand.com www.wikiwand.com
You are surely joking. You want Chinese to live in deserts and barren mountains?
This will never happen. There is not enough money or resources to do this for the market. Land prices are sky high because of natural demand.

My personal opinion is that I don't like dirt anywhere near me. Stainless steel and concrete is the best look. I actually just had my bathroom remodeled into a concrete + stainless look. Traditional bathroom looks like some super cheap post WW2 shack from the 1950s.
I like dirt. It fosters lives. It is very relaxing to see the changes in a garden after work. That is the power of life manifesting right in front of you.

You may not like dirt but your life depends on it. Try to grow something in concrete and you will see what I mean.
 
I think you're kidding. The Chinese have fallen into the hole, and the Pakistanis should avoid making the same mistakes as us.
Don't worry, no other country is dumb enough to enforce a one child policy for 36 years.
 
