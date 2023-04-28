China's Big Coal Haul Includes Record Russian Purchases China’s massive coal imports last month included record purchases from Russia and Mongolia and a significant increase in cargoes from Australia, according to…

China’s massive coal imports last month included record purchases from Russia and Mongolia and a significant increase in cargoes from Australia, according to the latest Chinese customs data.(Bloomberg) — China’s massive coal imports last month included record purchases from Russia and Mongolia and a significant increase in cargoes from Australia, according to the latest Chinese customs data.Story continues belowThis advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.Lyme disease: Symptoms, causes and treatmentsShipments in March totaled 41.2 million tons, trailing only the record 43.6 million set in January 2020, which included cargoes held over from the previous year to avoid breaching Beijing’s annual cap on shipments. The government has made energy security a priority as its economy reopens and demand for its mainstay fuel increases.Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.Email AddressBy clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300Indonesia remains China’s biggest supplier with over half the total. Purchases from Russia hit 8.8 million tons, nearly triple the level seen this time last year and ahead of the previous record of 8.5 million tons set in August. At the same time, Russia’s crude oil sales to China also hit a record.Mongolian coal imports were 5.8 million tons, while cargoes from Australia were 2.2 million tons, as trade gradually returns to the levels seen before Beijing halted Australian shipments in late 2020.AdvertisementStart the conversationJOIN THE CONVERSATION Have your say. Leave a comment and tell us what you think.Story continues belowThis advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.Beijing ended its ban at the start of the year, allowing power plants and steel mills to resume purchases of high-grade Australian supplies. The latest haul follows the arrival of 207,000 tons in February and is the highest total since December 2021, when China was allowing some cargoes stranded by its ban to clear customs.Zero TariffsImporters have been helped by a zero tariffs regime, which has now been extended to December. Moscow has emerged as a significant supplier after the invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s largest thermal coal miner pledged this week to triple exports to China this year to help offset sanctions elsewhere. At the same time, an end to pandemic restrictions has allowed the freer flow of goods across the border from Mongolia.Story continues belowThis advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.It’s unlikely that China will keep up the pace of imports in April. Beijing has boosted its own coal production to record levels at a time of the year when heating and air-conditioning demand is relatively muted. That’s pushed the domestic price below the key threshold of 1,000 yuan a ton, which may make shipments this month uneconomical, according to the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association.(Updates with record oil purchases from Russia in third paragraph)