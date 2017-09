▲ The name of the new SLV engine, which was tested by North Korea is "Paektusan-based XXL Liquid Rocket"? It is expected to be shown in the Milky Way-9 rocket (pictured at the Moran Bong Stadium)



▲ Paektusan-1 engine and the North Korean Lunar rocket

▲ The photo shows a table used by Supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who was placed at the observing station installed near the static test stand.

"백두산계렬 80tf급 액체로케트(발동기): Paektusan Series 80 tf liquid rocket (engine)" is written in red. Note, the world "engine" is out of the camera's field!

The title of the explanatory note indicates that the high-power liquid rocket engine developed and completed at this time is 80 ton-force liquid rocket engine. © Ju Shobo and Han Ho Seok

Code: ╔════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ Liquid rocket engines comparison ║ ╠════════════════════════╦══════════╦═════════════╦═══════════════════╦══════════╣ ║ Rocket engine (Nation) ║ Thrust ║ Burn time ║ Diameter ║ Mass ║ ╠════════════════════════╬══════════╬═════════════╬═══════════════════╬══════════╣ ║ Paektusan-1 (DPRK) ║ 784.5 kN ║ 200 seconds ║ ~80 cm(estimated) ║ Unknown ║ ╠════════════════════════╬══════════╬═════════════╬═══════════════════╬══════════╣ ║ YF-20B (China) ║ 814 kN ║ 128 seconds ║ 84 cm ║ 2,850 kg ║ ╚════════════════════════╩══════════╩═════════════╩═══════════════════╩══════════╝

since the thrust of Paektusan-1 is 784.5KN, if you build a rocket by attaching 4 rocket engines, you get total thrust of 3,138kN. The 3,138 kN is a tremendous force enough to bring large, heavy payloads of up to 6,000 kilograms into a low earth orbit....It is noted that the burn time of the Chinese YF-20B is 128 seconds and the burn time of Russian RD-117 is 118 seconds, whereas the burn time of Paeksutsan-1 is 200 seconds. This indicates that the Paektusan-1 has a much longer burn time than the other two by comparison. It can be seen that the new type of satellite carrier rocket to be fitted with the Paektusan-1 is a satellite carrier rocket flying farther over the earth's orbit. It is predicted that the new satellite carrier rocket to be fitted with Paektusan-1 will send a satellite to a GEO of 35,786 km.