▲ Russian scramjet engine used to produce a new class of ICBM, for illustration purpose only.



2017/07/17If North Korea had made a Hwasong-14 ICBM with triconic nuclear warhead, it would not claim the missile as a "new strategic weapon that the world does not have and can not imitate."As you can see, the idea is that the Hwasong-14 ICBM is a completely new missile with no equivalent in the world and that can not be imitated.Like the Russian Topol-M ICBM nosecone, the long, thick conical-shaped Hwasong-14 warhead nosecone is an indication that the nosecone contains a scramjet-powered warhead that alters course midflight.