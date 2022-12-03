China’s Belt and Road Initiative ‘debt trap’ narrative dispelled by US report, but reveals more Sri Lankan debt ​

China held 19.6 per cent of Sri Lanka’s US$37.6 billion external debt at the end of 2021, according to the according to the U-based China Africa Research Initiative

Citing the handover of Hambantota International Port to China, the report said the 99-year lease was a pivotal factor in creating the ‘Chinese debt trap’ narrative

In 2017, Sri Lanka handed over Hambantota International Port to China on a 99-year lease in return for US$1.1 billion, stating that it would be difficult to pay back the loans taken to build the key piece of infrastructure. Photo: EPA

