China's Beidou sat-nav system breaks record with latest launch

breaking the record for most satellite launches in one place within one year,

the BDS network is being set up to provide navigation and positioning services to countries along the Belt and Road by the end of 2018 and serve the whole world in 2020.

BDS will outperform other systems by giving users positions with millimeter-level accuracy in an even faster time than before.

The twin satellites are the first to carry laser intersatellite link terminals that have been designed to create a highway for transmitting information between satellites on a global scale

But what makes BDS unique is the text-messaging function, a service that has been widely applied on fishing boats, which allows users to send distress signals and get in contact with people if they get lost in the ocean.