China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System first to provide SMS service: Whitepaper

China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System first to provide SMS service: Whitepaper​

Updated: Nov 4 2022 6:42PM

Beijing, Nov 4 (PTI) China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), which is being projected as a competitor to the US' Global Position System (GPS), is the first to provide regional short message communication service to its users, an official whitepaper here said on Friday.

Through 30 satellites, BDS offers free services to users across the world, said the official whitepaper titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era".

BDS is the first navigation satellite system to provide a regional short message communication service (SMS) for authorised users, it said.

China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System first to provide SMS service: Whitepaper

