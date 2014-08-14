China’s BeiDou in race with Nasa over laser communications in space
The final satellite in the BeiDou system was launched last year. Photo: CCTV
China has conducted a pioneering high-speed communication experiment using lasers, rather than the usual radio signals, between satellites in its BeiDou navigation system and ground stations on Earth.
The method could allow a satellite to beam data to the ground at several gigabytes per second, rather than kilobytes at present, according to researchers involved. BeiDou’s fastest communication performance in the experiment remains classified.
China and the United States are in an intense race to establish laser communication networks in space. Nasa announced on Monday that, after a two-year delay, it would next month launch an experimental satellite to conduct similar experiments, testing data transmission via laser beam at 2.8GB per second.
- Researchers conduct experiment using Chinese satellites to create laser network in space for high-speed links
- Technology could potentially transmit data a million times faster than by radio signal to almost any location
