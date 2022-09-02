China’s behaviour increases probability of LAC standoff becoming flashpoint: Ex-Australia PM

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd didn’t rule out the possibility of President Xi Jinping taking steps to resolve the border dispute with India after he further strengthens his grip on power at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress to be held later this year ​

China’s increasingly assertive behaviour around the Indo-Pacific increases the probability of the military standoff with India on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) becoming a flashpoint between the two countries, former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd said on Saturday.Rudd, considered a leading authority on China and its leadership, said in an interview that Chinese actions along the LAC, including the creation of infrastructure to support its armed forces, point to a predisposition to “change the reality on the ground”.At the same time, Rudd didn’t rule out the possibility of President Xi Jinping taking steps to resolve the border dispute with India after he further strengthens his grip on power at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress to be held later this year.“When I look...at the pattern of China digging in beneath the ground which has been secured, and building infrastructure of a long-term nature to support air movements, air supply and road supply...this does not indicate it’s a temporary demonstration of Chinese strategic resolve pointing to a longer term diplomatic solution,” he said.