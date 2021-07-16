beijingwalker
China’s banking industry’s assets Rise 9.2% as the economic rebound firmed up
7/17/2021 4:09:14 AM
(MENAFN) Onshore assets of the Chinese banking industry maintained growth in the first half of 2021 whereas the sector’s non-performing ratio witnessed a marginal decline as the economic rebound firmed up.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said that by the end last month, the overall assets of the country’s banking sector hit 328.8 trillion yuan (around USD50.8 trillion), a rise by 9.2 percent from a year ago.
The figures demonstrated that lenders' outstanding non-performing loans stood at about USD540 billion, with the bad loan ratio at 1.86 percent, a decrease by 0.08 percentage points from the ratio witnessed at the beginning of 2021.
The figures also demonstrated that the overall assets of the insurance sector amounted about USD3,82 trillion by the end of last month, a climb by 12.7 percent annually.
